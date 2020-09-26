Proviz Classic Men's Cycling Gilet

The Proviz Men's Classic Gilet is a comfortable, light and practical bit of kit that's extremely noticeable both day and night. It's very well made, cleverly designed and boasts some of the highest levels of breathability and waterproofing possible. The pockets could be better situated for cargo carrying, though, and beware the sizing as it comes up pretty large.

The UK-designed Proviz Classic Men's Gilet uses a blend of four-way stretch fabrics and feels premium and soft to the touch. It has sealed stitching across all seams, and very high levels of waterproofing (20,000mm) and breathability (20,000 grams).

It weighs 211 grams and, if wrapped up tightly, is just about stuffable into a generous jersey pocket.

It's obvious that thought has gone into the design: placement of the reflective details is clever (and they won't get blocked by backpacks), the wind-blocking collar is usefully tall, and the gripper-equipped zip extension makes digging it out of the zip garage easy.

Having never worn such a visible item before, it was fun testing how the Proviz performs. In the daytime, I noticed even smartphone-obsessed pedestrians spotting me from a long way off. I could tell I was getting spotted instantly, rather than at a second glance.

The gilet has strategically-placed reflective patches of a glass bead-based material Proviz calls REFLECT360. They reflect light so well at night it looks like they're powered by batteries. In daylight, the bright yellow is fairly searing even without the extra shine.

Waterproofing and windproofing is excellent, and a standout feature for me was the high collar – it's great for keeping your neck cosy in chilly winds. I think it autumn and winter, it would probably save me wearing a full-on jacket. Breathability is also very good. Even on a 20 mile ride in 19C heat, I didn't overheat (though I was definitely warm).

It is not a race fit – it's designed loose for commuting or general riding, and there's an elasticated hem that tucks under your bottom to keep spray off. It still sizes up big, though. I am normally an XL, but this one is too generous for me – a large would be a better fit.

One other slight issue is that the pockets are on the front, and when filled with stuff, can ride on your thighs as you pedal. The baggy fit probably doesn't help, but perhaps these could be better placed or shaped in the first place.

At £59.99, the Proviz Men's Gilet is more expensive than some. The Van Rysel RC 500 from Decathlon is just under £20, for instance, although while it's splashproof it's not waterproof or breathable, and definitely more 'budget' than this.

More comparable (and stylish) is the Primal Trimotif Wind Vest at £45 which, while only 'water resistant', has three good rear pockets. However the Proviz offers really extreme visibity, good waterproofing and a genuinely useful high neck for that extra cash.

Overall

The Proviz Men's Classic Gilet is a very comfortable, lightweight and practical thing, with impressive wind and waterproofing plus strong build quality. Combine that with visibility only slightly below that of colliding stars and the niggles – overlarge sizing, cycle-unfriendly pockets and a fairly high price – fade into the background in a way the wearer will never, ever do.

Verdict

Very well made, highly visible, waterproof and breathable – just watch the sizing

