The ETC Arid Verso Rain Jacket is a pretty clever design – a truly reversible jacket that helps get you seen both in daylight and darkness. There are plenty of little neat touches and breathability is pretty good too, but the fit around the arms won't work for everyone.

The Arid Verso is made with a fully reflective fabric on one side and neon yellow on the other – it's bright, very bright! If you are a rider who trains or commutes whether it is a day or night, the ETC makes a lot of sense, offering visibility whatever the conditions.

Both sides mimic each other identically, with two pockets in a similar position to where you'd find them on a standard coat, and one chest pocket.

There is a vent on both the left and right, although I would have liked to have seen some kind of zipped or mesh vent underneath the arms too, to allow heat to escape.

Saying that, though, the breathability of the Arid Verso isn't actually that bad. It's not really designed as a racer's jacket, so at a steady pace for the likes of urban commuting, you shouldn't get too overwhelmed. There is also a ventilated panel at the rear to help, although that will be covered if you carry a rucksack.

Rather than waterproof, the Arid Verso is claimed to be weatherproof. I found this to mean it's fine in drizzle and short, light showers before it gets overwhelmed. A heavy storm will find its way through quite quickly, especially around the seams.

When it comes to the fit, it is definitely aimed more at an upright riding position. You get a slight dropped tail but not long enough that it would cover your rear end when stretched out, aero style.

It does get a nice tall neck, to keep draughts out, and elasticated cuffs to do the same at the wrists.

The cut is quite relaxed without being baggy, so you don't get too much in the way of material flapping about.

The one thing I just couldn't get on with, though, is how the jacket fitted me at the shoulders. Whenever I put it on it felt tight around the shoulders and upper arms. It wasn't because there wasn't enough material – in fact there was plenty of length in the sleeves – but it was bunched up just above the elbow. It meant movement was really restricted, and although I could adjust it, every time I moved my arms from the handlebar position, I'd have to readjust it.

When it comes to the competition, at £85 the ETC sits in between two very good rivals from Proviz. The similarly reflective Proviz Reflect360 Performance Jacket is £99.99, while the Nightrider Jacket 2.0 is £74.99, and has excellent weatherproofing too.

Overall, the ETC Arid Verso is a pretty decent performing jacket when it comes to weatherproofing and breathability, but for me, the fit around the arms and shoulders just didn't work, and isn't something I could live with. It's one to try, certainly, and if it suits, maybe one to buy.

Verdict

Decent performing jacket but check the fit – one to try if you like the idea of two jackets in one

