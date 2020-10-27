Altura Nightvision Typhoon Jacket

The Altura Nightvision Typhoon Waterproof Jacket is a development of the justly popular Nightvision series, which I have used on and off for many years. There are some definite improvements here – most notably when it comes to waterproofing and breathability. I have mixed feelings about hoods, at least in the saddle, but it's a solid performer for commuting and general riding.

The jacket features taped seams and boasts a waterproof/breathability rating of 15,000. A typical specification for commuter-marketed jackets is 10,000, which is by no means poor, but the difference is palpable on longer, faster commutes.

> Find your nearest dealer here

A relentlessly wet week, courtesy of storm Alex, confirmed its waterproof credentials: 2-3 hours spent battling wet, windy conditions and rain simply beaded up and rolled away, leaving me very comfortable inside. The drop tail has also saved my lower back from the lion's share of spray when riding without mudguards.

Breathability is an improvement on the older Nightvisions, although obviously the layers you're wearing underneath, coupled with your own temperature sensitivity/regulation play their part. I've been able to hustle along at 17-20mph for 90 minutes without feeling clammy and uncomfortable.

That's not to say it's seamless, and after 90 minutes at full pelt the internal laminate – there's none of that 'string vest' type mesh common to more basic shells – will 'sweat' a little more than some, although it hasn't lingered and I've never felt clammy, even with the mercury hovering around the high teens.

The ventilation flaps under the arms work too, channeling cooling air inside on windy, autumnal rides, and there's another vent across the back.

Fit and features

Other features include three roomy pockets, two at the hip and one on the chest. With zip closures and long, elasticated tags, everything's secure yet easily accessible when you need it. I did find the hip pockets less supportive than some, and my large bunch of keys bounced around quite a bit. I also missed not having a poacher's pocket on the rear.

I'm no fan of hoods – usually because they impair freedom of movement/peripheral view – but here Altura has stiffened the peak, and I found that it didn't impair my ability to make quick checks over the shoulder or more involved scrutiny of junctions. I do like the fact that it's easily detachable, though, and packs small, so you can leave it off when you're riding and whip it back on when off the bike if needed.

The jacket's relaxed cut means it's roomy enough for commuting in office smarts/casual street clothes, but the drawstring hem can be tweaked easily for a snug, flutter-free fit. The drop tail is a little shallower than some, so doesn't look too technical.

Velcro cuffs enable easy adjustment and provide a good, weather-cheating seal.

As well as the red jacket on test, there's also a silver/grey retro-reflective version, and the more commuter-typical yellow, sorry, Lime Green. Both yellow/lime green and red versions feature extensive retro-reflective panels at key points to bring the jacket 'alive' when graced by vehicle and street lighting and they're effective, doing a decent job of reinforcing signalling, especially along backroads in the wee small hours.

Washing/care

When it comes to keeping it clean, there's nothing out of the ordinary here: pop it in the wash at 30 degrees, minimum detergent, job done. Oily spatter is best treated with soap flakes first, I've found.

I'm fond of mixed terrain fun and forest cut-throughs. The inevitable collisions with thorny foliage have made no impression upon the fabric to date.

Value

For £99.99, the Altura is competitive given the specification. It's the same price as Vulpine's Portixol, bar a penny, which has a similar spec, albeit without a hood, though arguably a more stylish look.

> Buyer’s Guide: 14 of the best high-vis cycling jackets

Rapha's Commuter jacket is also £100, but while it might have an edge in the style stakes, from the sound of things it doesn't keep pace with the Altura Typhoon's breathability and overall comfort.

All three are £60 less than Showers Pass's Transit.

Summary

When all's said and done, the Typhoon is a very capable jacket and, in my opinion, a better bet than the long serving Nightvision, especially for faster paced, longer distance commutes or even some weekend touring. Hoods will divide opinion, but detachable gives the best of both worlds.

Verdict

Very capable technical jacket with decent specification and some nice touches

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website