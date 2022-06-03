The Alba Optics Solo RST VZUM MR ALU Glasses are well-made and comfortable for long rides, offering high quality optics and excellent coverage. They're on the expensive side though, and you'd better like this colour as it's the only one.

On first glimpse, I wasn't (and still am not) sold on these tan brown frames, and unfortunately it's the only option. The shape is quite unusual too, kind of a hybrid of classic aviator sunglasses and modern big-lens cycling shades. The removable side shades are also unusual, one normally reserved for glaciers and mountaineering.

The comfort is hard to argue with, though. The lightweight frames combine with large, full coverage lenses and a good combo of optical clarity and glare reduction to give a very restful result. The shaping worked well for me, sitting nice and low at the bottom to reduce annoying road glare, but without resting on my face or leaving a gap at the top instead.

The arms usefully adjust to four different lengths meant that I could make sure they were secure and comfortable without being either too close or too far away from my face.

This model is compatible with Alba's prescription insert, the Optical Clip, making that adjustment potentially more useful still.

With a 16% Visible Light Transmission (VLT) these are perfect for sunny days if not so great for overcast or changeable ones, but are a joy in terms of clarity whatever the brightness.

There's no distortion and there are no blind spots, while the vents (in the lenses as well as the bridge of the nose) stopped them steaming up on me even when working hard on a muggy day.

The vents don't affect the protection, either – as a hayfever sufferer, I found the large lenses were an absolute delight as they kept my eyes fresh and pollen-free.

Value

At £164.75 these are nudging the expensive end of the scale, but they have plenty of company. The Koo Supernova Sunglasses are £169 and the 100% Eastcraft sunglasses are £179.99, for instance.

There are some strong choices for less, however, such as the Rapha Explore Sunglasses at £140 or the excellent Galibier Regale Ultra Optics at just £46 in the spec we tested, though they actually start from £39.

These are a safe and solid investment if you are after high quality lenses offering all-day comfort and good performance, though.

Overall

These are amongst the most comfortable and restful cycling glasses I've ever tried. They offer a great combination of coverage, protection, comfort and resistance to misting. Despite being a life-long Oakley devotee I'll be looking Alba options next time I'm buying.

Verdict

Light but protective sunglasses that offer exceptional all-day comfort

