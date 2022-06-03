The Alba Optics Solo RST VZUM MR ALU Glasses are well-made and comfortable for long rides, offering high quality optics and excellent coverage. They're on the expensive side though, and you'd better like this colour as it's the only one.
On first glimpse, I wasn't (and still am not) sold on these tan brown frames, and unfortunately it's the only option. The shape is quite unusual too, kind of a hybrid of classic aviator sunglasses and modern big-lens cycling shades. The removable side shades are also unusual, one normally reserved for glaciers and mountaineering.
> Buy now: Solo RST VZUM MR ALU from Alba Optics for £164.75
The comfort is hard to argue with, though. The lightweight frames combine with large, full coverage lenses and a good combo of optical clarity and glare reduction to give a very restful result. The shaping worked well for me, sitting nice and low at the bottom to reduce annoying road glare, but without resting on my face or leaving a gap at the top instead.
The arms usefully adjust to four different lengths meant that I could make sure they were secure and comfortable without being either too close or too far away from my face.
This model is compatible with Alba's prescription insert, the Optical Clip, making that adjustment potentially more useful still.
With a 16% Visible Light Transmission (VLT) these are perfect for sunny days if not so great for overcast or changeable ones, but are a joy in terms of clarity whatever the brightness.
There's no distortion and there are no blind spots, while the vents (in the lenses as well as the bridge of the nose) stopped them steaming up on me even when working hard on a muggy day.
> 31 of the best cycling sunglasses – protect your eyes from sun, crud and flying bugs
The vents don't affect the protection, either – as a hayfever sufferer, I found the large lenses were an absolute delight as they kept my eyes fresh and pollen-free.
Value
At £164.75 these are nudging the expensive end of the scale, but they have plenty of company. The Koo Supernova Sunglasses are £169 and the 100% Eastcraft sunglasses are £179.99, for instance.
There are some strong choices for less, however, such as the Rapha Explore Sunglasses at £140 or the excellent Galibier Regale Ultra Optics at just £46 in the spec we tested, though they actually start from £39.
These are a safe and solid investment if you are after high quality lenses offering all-day comfort and good performance, though.
Overall
These are amongst the most comfortable and restful cycling glasses I've ever tried. They offer a great combination of coverage, protection, comfort and resistance to misting. Despite being a life-long Oakley devotee I'll be looking Alba options next time I'm buying.
Verdict
Light but protective sunglasses that offer exceptional all-day comfort
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Alba Optics SOLO RST VZUM MR ALU
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Alba Optics say, "SOLO has been designed to be worn for prolonged periods of time and multi-day excursions, in a variety of climates. The combination of a durable, flexible and lightweight frame, retromodern styling and modern technologies, the SOLO offers ultimate versatility and purpose."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Alba lists:
Ventilated VZUM scratch resistant polycarbonate lens
Removable side shade flaps
Adjustable temple fit/leg length
UV and blue light absorption (VT 16%/Blue Light 9%)
Lightweight Tr90 frame
Compatible with Optical Clip for prescription lenses
Nylon fabric pouch
Handmade in Italy
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Light, well made frames and lenses.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Comfortable, protective and don't steam up.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
Extremely comfortable. Nicely adjustable too.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well indeed.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Comfortable for long periods, protect against glare, dust and pollen, light.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
There's only one colour, and they're quite pricey.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £164.75 these are nudging the expensive end of the scale, but they have plenty of company. The Koo Supernova Sunglasses are £169, for instance. There are some strong choicees for less, however, such as the Rapha Explore Sunglasses at £140 or the excellent Galibier Regale Ultra Optics at just £46.
These are a safe and solid investment if you are after high quality lenses offering all-day comfort and good performance, though.
Did you enjoy using the product? Very much
Would you consider buying the product? Quite possibly
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
These are extremely comfortable and light, but are solidly made and offer good protection too.
Age: 48 Height: 1.65m Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: Liv Invite My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
Doesn't need legs, it's self driving 😀
Been to Bedford today and the High Street and surrounding roads normally horribly busy with cars had a serene quiet about them....
I don't know, I've been on the end of similar instances & despite the driver ignoring a give way line and pulling out into me causing me to...
Contrast the two men :...
I have had the same problem with my Garmin 130 for the past couple of days. I think a update will be on coming.
I have been using Garmin products for years and....if these are all "new" features...1040 innovations are missing then... ...
Nutters with big dogs like this are a threat to everyone. They train the dogs to be aggressive and they pose a hazard to kids and other dogs most...
Tom's nemesis
That's not really a good analogy, it's always been clear to Apple customers that they're locked in to certain aspects of Apple's systems and they...
...and sending their better riders to second rate one day races...