Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Glasses
Alba Optics Solo RST VZUM MR ALU

Alba Optics Solo RST VZUM MR ALU

8
by Lara Dunn
Fri, Jun 03, 2022 15:45
0
£164.75

VERDICT:

8
10
Light but protective sunglasses that offer exceptional all-day comfort
Comfortable
Adjustable arms
High quality optics
Excellent ventilation
Can take clip-in prescription lenses
Expensive
Nose piece is non-adjustable
Weight: 
37g
Contact: 
albaoptics.cc
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Alba Optics Solo RST VZUM MR ALU Glasses are well-made and comfortable for long rides, offering high quality optics and excellent coverage. They're on the expensive side though, and you'd better like this colour as it's the only one.

On first glimpse, I wasn't (and still am not) sold on these tan brown frames, and unfortunately it's the only option. The shape is quite unusual too, kind of a hybrid of classic aviator sunglasses and modern big-lens cycling shades. The removable side shades are also unusual, one normally reserved for glaciers and mountaineering.

> Buy now: Solo RST VZUM MR ALU from Alba Optics for £164.75

The comfort is hard to argue with, though. The lightweight frames combine with large, full coverage lenses and a good combo of optical clarity and glare reduction to give a very restful result. The shaping worked well for me, sitting nice and low at the bottom to reduce annoying road glare, but without resting on my face or leaving a gap at the top instead.

The arms usefully adjust to four different lengths meant that I could make sure they were secure and comfortable without being either too close or too far away from my face.

2022 Alba Optics SOLO RST VZUM MR ALU - side.jpg

This model is compatible with Alba's prescription insert, the Optical Clip, making that adjustment potentially more useful still.

With a 16% Visible Light Transmission (VLT) these are perfect for sunny days if not so great for overcast or changeable ones, but are a joy in terms of clarity whatever the brightness.

2022 Alba Optics SOLO RST VZUM MR ALU - lens inside.jpg

There's no distortion and there are no blind spots, while the vents (in the lenses as well as the bridge of the nose) stopped them steaming up on me even when working hard on a muggy day.

> 31 of the best cycling sunglasses – protect your eyes from sun, crud and flying bugs

The vents don't affect the protection, either – as a hayfever sufferer, I found the large lenses were an absolute delight as they kept my eyes fresh and pollen-free.

Value

At £164.75 these are nudging the expensive end of the scale, but they have plenty of company. The Koo Supernova Sunglasses are £169 and the 100% Eastcraft sunglasses are £179.99, for instance.

There are some strong choices for less, however, such as the Rapha Explore Sunglasses at £140 or the excellent Galibier Regale Ultra Optics at just £46 in the spec we tested, though they actually start from £39.

These are a safe and solid investment if you are after high quality lenses offering all-day comfort and good performance, though.

Overall

These are amongst the most comfortable and restful cycling glasses I've ever tried. They offer a great combination of coverage, protection, comfort and resistance to misting. Despite being a life-long Oakley devotee I'll be looking Alba options next time I'm buying.

Verdict

Light but protective sunglasses that offer exceptional all-day comfort

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Alba Optics SOLO RST VZUM MR ALU

Size tested: One size

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Alba Optics say, "SOLO has been designed to be worn for prolonged periods of time and multi-day excursions, in a variety of climates. The combination of a durable, flexible and lightweight frame, retromodern styling and modern technologies, the SOLO offers ultimate versatility and purpose."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Alba lists:

Ventilated VZUM scratch resistant polycarbonate lens

Removable side shade flaps

Adjustable temple fit/leg length

UV and blue light absorption (VT 16%/Blue Light 9%)

Lightweight Tr90 frame

Compatible with Optical Clip for prescription lenses

Nylon fabric pouch

Handmade in Italy

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10

Light, well made frames and lenses.

Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10

Comfortable, protective and don't steam up.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
9/10

Extremely comfortable. Nicely adjustable too.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well indeed.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Comfortable for long periods, protect against glare, dust and pollen, light.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

There's only one colour, and they're quite pricey.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

At £164.75 these are nudging the expensive end of the scale, but they have plenty of company. The Koo Supernova Sunglasses are £169, for instance. There are some strong choicees for less, however, such as the Rapha Explore Sunglasses at £140 or the excellent Galibier Regale Ultra Optics at just £46.

These are a safe and solid investment if you are after high quality lenses offering all-day comfort and good performance, though.

Did you enjoy using the product? Very much

Would you consider buying the product? Quite possibly

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

These are extremely comfortable and light, but are solidly made and offer good protection too.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 1.65m  Weight: 77kg

I usually ride: Liv Invite  My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,

Alba Optics Solo RST VZUM MR ALU 2022
Alba Optics SOLO RST VZUM MR ALU
Alba Optics 2022
alba optics
Lara Dunn

Lara has been riding bikes for longer than she'd care to admit, and writing about them nearly as long. Since 2009 she has been working as part of the road.cc review team whilst championing women's cycling on the side, most notably via two years as editor of the, sadly now defunct, UK's first and only women's cycling mag, erm, Women's Cycling. 

Believing fervently that cycling will save the world, she wishes that more people would just ride a bike and be pleasant to each other. 

She will ride anything with two wheels, occasionally likes to go fast, definitely likes to go far and is always up for a bit of exploring somewhere new and exciting. 

Latest Comments