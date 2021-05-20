7mesh Horizon Jersey Women

The 7mesh Horizon Jersey is very comfortable, ideal for long rides. Its close fit is well-judged and the floating five-pocket system really does allow you to stuff these full without it feeling uncomfortable as you ride.

The main body is made from a 100% polyester fabric that has a slight cushioning feel and is thicker than some. There's a little stretch to it, but not much. Without the elasticity of Lycra, a close fit heavily relies on a well-judged cut – and this has been executed very well. 7mesh says it has used rolled shoulders and rear shaping darts for this.

Even with my rather skinny arms the jersey is a good fit. The Horizon doesn't hug the tops of my arms as well as Lycra styles, but it is certainly not baggy. It sits slightly loose, with what 7mesh calls its Trim Fit, but not so much that it is flapping in any places.

Layering is easy: you can fit a baselayer underneath without a problem, and even though the material is a touch thicker than Lycra, on showery or windy days a shell can be pulled on top easily enough.

The stitching throughout is neat and unnoticeable – there's no irritation as you ride, even without a baselayer.

The pockets attached to this jersey are an absolute delight to use. 7mesh's Anything Panel has a total of five: three standard pockets plus two zipped ones down either side.

This pocket panel is only attached to the jersey at the top and at each end, so the pockets have a floating feel. In practice, this means when you stuff them full it really doesn't feel that bulky or uncomfortable against your back.

This well-thought-out design reduces the sag compared to systems found on traditional jerseys. It's only when you're filling them with heavier items that the pockets begin to cave in a little, but for carrying my phone, card wallet, keys, pump, gilet and nutrition, these pockets are great.

This floating system is made from a different blend to the main body. Elastane has been added – a 20% elastane, 80% polyester blend. This helps keep everything tucked inside the pockets perfectly secure. It also feels more durable than the material used in the main body.

The centre pocket is a touch wider (11cm) than the two side pockets, which are 9cm wide. This is really helpful as it allows you to pack a bulkier item such as a waterproof in the middle pocket. The two side pockets also have slightly sloping sides for easier access to nutrition on the go.

The zippered pockets are also very well thought out. The one on the right stretches the width of one pocket, while the one on the left spans the width of two pockets. It's impressively roomy.

On the bike, this jersey is best suited to long, steadier-paced outings in spring/autumn and milder summer days. Breathability is definitely good, but it's not as effective as some lightweight summer jerseys.

That said, if things do get a bit soggy and warm up climbs or in the sun, it's impressively quick drying once you're going fast enough, with the help of the wind.

And when you are riding out and about in the sun, it's good to know that the fabric offers UPF 50+ protection.

The Horizon is quite long at the front and can bunch up slightly when you're shifted forward into a more aggressive riding position, but this also has its benefits. I find some bib shorts are cut very low at the front and so with this jersey there's no chance of your baselayer or tummy being on show when walking or sitting at the café stop. Having a jersey like this is practical and therefore a go-to for rides that also involve some time off the bike.

The front zipper has a helpfully long tag for easy pulling and the zip itself is also nicely concealed, which maintains the neat look of the jersey.

As well as this Jaded (green) option, the jersey is also available in Periwinkle (light blue) and Phantom (black).

It's not a cheap jersey at £100, but its quick-drying qualities and innovative pocket solution add value.

It's not the most expensive either – Ashmei's Cycle Croix De Fer is £126, though it seems to cover a greater temperature range than the Horizon.

Rapha's Outdoor Voices Jersey is also more at £120; it impressed with its storage options as well as its stabilising features.

But there are also much cheaper options, such as Lusso's Women's Merino Plum Jersey for £69.99, which Sarah said had good breathability and wicking.

Overall, this is a really practical jersey that's very well made. It's not one I would choose for intense interval outings or hot summer days, but it's a go-to on days where you need to pack your pockets full for the long miles ahead.

Verdict

Very comfortable all-day jersey with really practical, spacious pockets

