7mesh Horizon Jersey Women

The 7mesh Horizon Jersey is very comfortable, ideal for long rides. Its close fit is well-judged and the floating five-pocket system really does allow you to stuff these full without it feeling uncomfortable as you ride.
The main body is made from a 100% polyester fabric that has a slight cushioning feel and is thicker than some. There's a little stretch to it, but not much. Without the elasticity of Lycra, a close fit heavily relies on a well-judged cut – and this has been executed very well. 7mesh says it has used rolled shoulders and rear shaping darts for this.
> Find your nearest dealer here
> Buy this online here
Even with my rather skinny arms the jersey is a good fit. The Horizon doesn't hug the tops of my arms as well as Lycra styles, but it is certainly not baggy. It sits slightly loose, with what 7mesh calls its Trim Fit, but not so much that it is flapping in any places.
Layering is easy: you can fit a baselayer underneath without a problem, and even though the material is a touch thicker than Lycra, on showery or windy days a shell can be pulled on top easily enough.
The stitching throughout is neat and unnoticeable – there's no irritation as you ride, even without a baselayer.
The pockets attached to this jersey are an absolute delight to use. 7mesh's Anything Panel has a total of five: three standard pockets plus two zipped ones down either side.
This pocket panel is only attached to the jersey at the top and at each end, so the pockets have a floating feel. In practice, this means when you stuff them full it really doesn't feel that bulky or uncomfortable against your back.
This well-thought-out design reduces the sag compared to systems found on traditional jerseys. It's only when you're filling them with heavier items that the pockets begin to cave in a little, but for carrying my phone, card wallet, keys, pump, gilet and nutrition, these pockets are great.
This floating system is made from a different blend to the main body. Elastane has been added – a 20% elastane, 80% polyester blend. This helps keep everything tucked inside the pockets perfectly secure. It also feels more durable than the material used in the main body.
The centre pocket is a touch wider (11cm) than the two side pockets, which are 9cm wide. This is really helpful as it allows you to pack a bulkier item such as a waterproof in the middle pocket. The two side pockets also have slightly sloping sides for easier access to nutrition on the go.
The zippered pockets are also very well thought out. The one on the right stretches the width of one pocket, while the one on the left spans the width of two pockets. It's impressively roomy.
On the bike, this jersey is best suited to long, steadier-paced outings in spring/autumn and milder summer days. Breathability is definitely good, but it's not as effective as some lightweight summer jerseys.
That said, if things do get a bit soggy and warm up climbs or in the sun, it's impressively quick drying once you're going fast enough, with the help of the wind.
And when you are riding out and about in the sun, it's good to know that the fabric offers UPF 50+ protection.
The Horizon is quite long at the front and can bunch up slightly when you're shifted forward into a more aggressive riding position, but this also has its benefits. I find some bib shorts are cut very low at the front and so with this jersey there's no chance of your baselayer or tummy being on show when walking or sitting at the café stop. Having a jersey like this is practical and therefore a go-to for rides that also involve some time off the bike.
The front zipper has a helpfully long tag for easy pulling and the zip itself is also nicely concealed, which maintains the neat look of the jersey.
As well as this Jaded (green) option, the jersey is also available in Periwinkle (light blue) and Phantom (black).
It's not a cheap jersey at £100, but its quick-drying qualities and innovative pocket solution add value.
It's not the most expensive either – Ashmei's Cycle Croix De Fer is £126, though it seems to cover a greater temperature range than the Horizon.
Rapha's Outdoor Voices Jersey is also more at £120; it impressed with its storage options as well as its stabilising features.
> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling jerseys here
But there are also much cheaper options, such as Lusso's Women's Merino Plum Jersey for £69.99, which Sarah said had good breathability and wicking.
Overall, this is a really practical jersey that's very well made. It's not one I would choose for intense interval outings or hot summer days, but it's a go-to on days where you need to pack your pockets full for the long miles ahead.
Verdict
Very comfortable all-day jersey with really practical, spacious pockets
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: 7mesh Horizon Jersey Women
Tell us what the product is for
7mesh says: "Horizon employs considered, female-focused patterning to create the perfect on-bike fit, whether you're resting on the hoods or hunkered down on the drops. Throughout the jersey, you'll find innovations like rolled shoulders and rear shaping darts. But you won't find much Lycra.
'We create our jerseys with hydrophobic, quick-drying materials, that won't saturate when the temperature picks up, allowing us the dual benefit of tuning the shape, without turning to forgiving stretch fabrics.
'Just like the new season Ashlu and Skyline jerseys, Horizon features the 7mesh Anything signature pocket panel. With five pockets in total - three rear and two zippered side pockets - offering an array of storage options, Anything stows ride essentials and even larger items in complete security and organisation. Supported by fabric that resists vertical stretch, the Anything panel floats off the jersey body to help retain a clean form even when packed to capacity."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
7mesh lists:
MATERIALS
Body: 100% polyester
Pocket: 80% polyester, 20% elastane
Front zip: #3 reverse coil
WEIGHT
Women's: 146g
FEATURES
Anything Panel 5-Pocket System (3 Rear floating pockets, 1 large and 1 small zippered side pockets)
Wicking and thermal regulating material
Anti-microbial treatment
Concealed full-length front zipper
UPF 50+
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Pockets are made of a more durable material.
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
If on the edge of sizes I would size down for a good close fit.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No issues in a 30-degree wash as instructed by 7mesh.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Great for endurance rides.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
All of the pockets.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
It's not that breathable and the front bunches up when down in the drops in a more aggressive riding position.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Cheaper than the premium Ashmei and Rapha options, but still considerably more expensive than good all-rounder choices such as the Lusso.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Overall, this is a very good jersey for long endurance rides. The pockets are durable and spacious, and the floating design really does allow you to fill them up more than traditional pockets without it feeling uncomfortable when riding. It's not that breathable, so I wouldn't use it for sweatfest interval rides, nor when I'm riding in an aggressive bike position as the long front can bunch up.
Age: 23 Height: 177cm Weight: 63kg
I usually ride: Road bike My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track
"However, transportation officer Dhusjan Sivaratnam believes that despite measures being taken to encourage compliance, drivers are just not...
Yes, it's true; it is entirely self-reported by drivers. Just how likely is it that they'd say they'd driven closer? If they are also saying that...
it indicates that with its lower overall value score?
The cheap plastic coated hooks will be bare metal where the bike touches them in well under a year if used regularly. They're a great way to...
I'll stick with my (adjustable) FormMount, thanks.
Sounds like you have Tiagra 4600. If you have the SS rear mech: ...
I am more concerned that it is 'their' decision. I have never understood why England stands for all this 'pseudo private land'....
Good, thoughtful review. I have Rimpact inserts on my MTB because it's very easy to dent a rim off road. Wouldn't bother on a road bike. Gravel,...
It's the perfect crime... https://youtu.be/MhiKCa7rQMM