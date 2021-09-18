Assos Assosoires Spring Fall Leg Warmers 2021

The Assos Assosoires Spring Fall Leg Warmers are quintessential Assos - they're very good at what they do, and they're very expensive.

The Spring Fall Leg Warmers are Assos' mid-weight option for milder conditions. They sit between the Leg Foils – which are lighter and for warmer conditions – and the more protective RS warmers.

For me, the thickness here is the ideal choice, simply because they are more than warm enough for 90% of rides in the UK; I would be happy to go down below 5°C with these and a decent set of thermal bib shorts. And for the 10% of rides that are colder, they're thin enough to be used in layering.

Construction is pretty simple, with a fleecy and warm inner and Assos' RX Light fabric on the outside. There is also a single seam running down the length, which means less chance of irritation. It also makes it simpler to position the leg warmers correctly.

The fabric is water repellent and – although I didn't use these in anything torrential – regular rain beads very easily on the material and is quickly shed during regular riding. They are also impressively windproof, which means that even when there is water on them you stay nice and warm.

With leg warmers the most important element is always how much flex and give there is in the material, because the last thing you want is restriction to your pedal stroke. These do not impact pedal movements at all, and are shaped to sit comfortably against the leg despite using just that single seam.

Unusually, these do not have grippers at the top or bottom, which I was a little concerned about but proved a non-issue, I found they stay in place well throughout even long rides.

This is partly because they aren't particularly thick, so easily fit beneath bib shorts and socks; handy to prevent slipping and create a seal against the elements.

These have a very simple design, with the only branding being a subtle, thumbnail-sized logo. The only other thing is a tag on the outside of the right leg saying that it is for the right leg.

Value

At £50 these are steep for a pair of leg warmers, though not in uncharted territory. The Castelli Nanoflex warmers were the same price back in 2015 (the latest versions are £65), and offer broadly the same qualities, although the Assos' perhaps offer a little more water repellency.

The HTP Pioggia Leg Warmers offer a wider useful temperature range, reflective elements and water repellency for £39.99, but have more seams, which could mean they're not quite as comfortable for longer rides.

Overall

I was impressed with the Assos Assosoires Spring Fall Leg Warmers. They are warm, comfortable, water repellent, and don't restrict your movement through your pedal stroke. This quality does not come cheap, though.

Verdict

Impressive warmers with a great fit and strong weather protection, but the price is high

