Assos Assosoires Spring Fall Leg Warmers 2021

The Assos Assosoires Spring Fall Leg Warmers are quintessential Assos - they're very good at what they do, and they're very expensive.
The Spring Fall Leg Warmers are Assos' mid-weight option for milder conditions. They sit between the Leg Foils – which are lighter and for warmer conditions – and the more protective RS warmers.
For me, the thickness here is the ideal choice, simply because they are more than warm enough for 90% of rides in the UK; I would be happy to go down below 5°C with these and a decent set of thermal bib shorts. And for the 10% of rides that are colder, they're thin enough to be used in layering.
Construction is pretty simple, with a fleecy and warm inner and Assos' RX Light fabric on the outside. There is also a single seam running down the length, which means less chance of irritation. It also makes it simpler to position the leg warmers correctly.
The fabric is water repellent and – although I didn't use these in anything torrential – regular rain beads very easily on the material and is quickly shed during regular riding. They are also impressively windproof, which means that even when there is water on them you stay nice and warm.
With leg warmers the most important element is always how much flex and give there is in the material, because the last thing you want is restriction to your pedal stroke. These do not impact pedal movements at all, and are shaped to sit comfortably against the leg despite using just that single seam.
Unusually, these do not have grippers at the top or bottom, which I was a little concerned about but proved a non-issue, I found they stay in place well throughout even long rides.
This is partly because they aren't particularly thick, so easily fit beneath bib shorts and socks; handy to prevent slipping and create a seal against the elements.
These have a very simple design, with the only branding being a subtle, thumbnail-sized logo. The only other thing is a tag on the outside of the right leg saying that it is for the right leg.
Value
At £50 these are steep for a pair of leg warmers, though not in uncharted territory. The Castelli Nanoflex warmers were the same price back in 2015 (the latest versions are £65), and offer broadly the same qualities, although the Assos' perhaps offer a little more water repellency.
The HTP Pioggia Leg Warmers offer a wider useful temperature range, reflective elements and water repellency for £39.99, but have more seams, which could mean they're not quite as comfortable for longer rides.
Overall
I was impressed with the Assos Assosoires Spring Fall Leg Warmers. They are warm, comfortable, water repellent, and don't restrict your movement through your pedal stroke. This quality does not come cheap, though.
Verdict
Impressive warmers with a great fit and strong weather protection, but the price is high
Make and model: Assos Assosoires Spring Fall Leg Warmers
Tell us what the product is for
Assos says: "The Spring Fall Leg Warmers are warmer and more water-repellent than our Leg Foils, but they don't have the higher insulation and premium finishing details of the RS version. They lock in body heat but banish moisture – the ideal blend for cool- to cold-weather cycling."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Assos says:
RX Light: Lightweight, asymmetrical-stretch warp-knit fabric developed to provide light insulation and boost comfort in high-flex areas. 205g/m2, ECO water-repellent, and odorControl
Mono pattern: Anatomically cut left and right leg, with upper cuff tapering down the inner thigh for friction-free comfort while pedalling
62%PA 20%EA 18%PL
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Very well made, with the contours cut into the fabric – meaning they haven't relied on additional seams and stitching to increase the range of movement.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Really good. They kept my legs warm and dry without limiting my movement or feeling uncomfortable.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
They seem well made and although I didn't come off whilst wearing them, would be relatively confident they would survive most tumbles.
Rate the product for fit:
10/10
Fantastic fit; even more impressive given the single seam.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Exactly as expected for a medium.
Rate the product for weight:
6/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Impressively comfortable thanks to the soft fleecy inner, windproofing, and water resistance.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
These are expensive, though they are also very impressive and go some way to justifying it.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Very easy; I chucked them in at 30° without any issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They perform impressively well, offering warmth, protection from the element, and a full range of movement.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The fit, comfort and range of movement.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The price – they are expensive.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £50 these are steep for a pair of leg warmers, though not in uncharted territory. The Castelli Nanoflex were the same price back in 2015 (the latest versions are £65), and offer broadly the same qualities, although the Assos' perhaps offer a little more water repellency.
The HTP Pioggia Leg Warmers also offer a wider useful temperature range, reflective elements and water repellency for £10 less, but have more seams, which could mean they're not quite as comfortable for longer rides.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
These are undoubtedly a great pair of leg warmers, but this greatness comes at a fairly high price.
Age: 33 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
