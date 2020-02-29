Madison Turbo Men Acid Fade Jersey

The Madison Turbo Men's Short Sleeve Jersey is a new offering into the establishing world of indoor cycling apparel. It's lightweight, colourful and antibacterial, and does help keep you comfortable on turbo sessions – especially longer ones.

Designed specifically for indoor training, the jersey is minimalistic, with no pockets, no silicone gripper around the arms and only a lightweight gripper around the bottom hem. It's designed to be as light as possible, forgoing the features that you'd find on a normal cycling jersey but do not need on a turbo, in order to improve comfort and ventilation.

> Find your nearest dealer here

The mesh fabric is rather revealing, but it's designed to wick away sweat and keep you cooler as a result. During my spin sessions, there was a minor but noticeable improvement in temperature regulation when compared to wearing a standard jersey or just a T-shirt. In a situation where you must be covered, I really do see the benefits of indoor-specific cycling apparel.

When training indoors at home I tend to not wear anything on top, but within classes the Turbo jersey was so lightweight and comfortable that it didn't feel like I was wearing an extra layer. The fit is pretty much spot on as I opted for a medium – not intending on being aerodynamic, rather to increase comfort.

I also think the artwork on this jersey is spectacular, and it got everyone talking after the spin session.

But what about for turbo training?

For my standard session of between one and two hours, I didn't notice any improvement in sweat management between wearing this jersey and not wearing anything on top. In a cold environment, the jersey does mitigate some of the initial harshness of turning on the fan, which is useful if you are training in a garage during winter or for your warm-up. However, on longer, steadier turbo sessions I felt significantly more comfortable as the jersey helped to wick away the sweat that can otherwise build up considerably.

For keeping it fresh, the jersey has an antibacterial coating and it can be washed at 60 degrees. You'd need to wash it separately to your sports kit, though, as a 60-degree wash would probably melt the rest of your Lycra. It's a nice feature that's intended to improve the hygiene and longevity of the clothing, but unless you own a few sets it might be difficult to capitalise on this.

> 6 reasons why using a home trainer is the best way to get fit

Price-wise, it's not cheap for a jersey designed for such specific use, but it's £20 less than Castelli's Insider. We haven't tested that on road.cc, so can't really compare them on performance. You can buy cheaper non-cycling-specific gym clothing.

Conclusion

They might be minimal, but there are benefits to this jersey over a standard setup for use indoors. If your turbo sessions are short – or private – you might not feel the need to invest, but if, like me, you spend a lot of time training indoors because of time commitments or the weather, I'd say the Madison Turbo is well worth considering.

Verdict

Lightweight, high-wicking and comfortable jersey for serious turbo training sessions

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website