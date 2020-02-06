The Selle San Marco AllRoad Open-Fit Dynamic saddle performs well across a multitude of terrains, designed for riders who "enjoy new adventures on and off road" according to the company's UK distributor. It's a little flexible for those looking for a performance saddle, but if all-day comfort is what you're looking for – on tarmac or not – it's certainly one to try.

As with any saddle review, comfort is subjective, and my findings are from my personal experience. Saddles are arguably the most subjective element of a bike, depending on your body type. To find out whether a saddle is for you, you should always try to test it first.

As the name suggests, Selle San Marco has designed the AllRoad for a variety of riding, including gravel, with several elements helping to ensure its suitability for rough rides. One such is the amount of flex and padding. Manganese rails provide durability from the excessive vibrations that rough/gravel riding often brings, but they also offer a degree of flex which helps with comfort on rough surfaces.

The shell is carbon fibre-reinforced, which adds a bit of stiffness to the saddle and helps with power transfer. It hasn't been designed with this as the highest priority, but it certainly helps when trying to put the power down when climbing, for example.

Comfort is at the core of the saddle in more ways than just the flex on offer. It won't have escaped your notice that it has a large cutout to help relieve pressure on the perineum during longer rides. Width plays a part too: the saddle is 146mm at its widest, with a very narrow front end to prevent rubbing and chafing. It's also curved with a slight wave from back to front. For my body type it's very comfortable, but it's worth repeating that this is very personal to me – you might prefer something flatter.

The saddle upper is a material called Microfeel, which Selle San Marco describes as a 'breathable covering with high abrasive resistance'. It's too early to say just how robust this material is against normal wear and tear, but from a month or so of testing it's holding up well.

The AllRoad hits the scales at 192g, which for a saddle focused on comfort is pretty impressive. It's available in a couple of other options, the Allroad Racing Wide and AllRoad Carbon FX Wide, with this Dynamic Wide being the cheapest at £89.99. This puts it up against several other comfort-focused saddles but it holds its own: the PRO Turnix Gel Saddle is another £10 more and weighs 80g more, while the Specialized Toupe Comp Gel saddle is £5 less but 50g heavier.

Overall, I was impressed with this saddle. It's comfortable, decent value, and not bad at all when it comes to power transfer. It won't be for everyone, given that it's optimised for comfort over performance, but is a good choice for everyday riding, rough roads and long days in the saddle, including audax riding and winter training.

Verdict

A comfortable saddle that sucks up rough roads and bumps, great for gravel and winter training

