The Lomo Winter Thermal Cycling Top – Full Zip certainly delivers on cost. At just £25 it's one of the cheapest jerseys we've tested. While it has plenty of neat additions for the money, it doesn't exactly deliver on winter performance like you'd expect a thermal product would, though. It's certainly not the warmest, and if you're after a race fit, you'll need to size down.

Pros: Looks and feels to be well made; extras like zipped pocket are a bonus

Looks and feels to be well made; extras like zipped pocket are a bonus Cons: Thin material isn't that warm; pockets can sag when loaded up

If you are new to cycling, the cost of clothing and accessories can seem pretty daunting when added to the outlay of your bike, but this is where something like the Lomo kit comes into its own.

For just 25 quid you really can't knock it. It's comfortable, very well made and has loads of little extras like a zipped valuables pocket and plenty of reflective details.

I certainly wouldn't call it thermal though. The material does have a fleece-lined back for trapping a bit of warm air, but it just isn't thick enough. It's no thicker than the majority of long-sleeved race jerseys that you'd use in the spring/autumn temperatures, which means you are going to be using it as part of a layering process in the winter rather than on its own.

On the plus side, because it's quite thin, when using it with a jacket over the top it doesn't feel bulky.

With a long-sleeved baselayer underneath it (something like this from Craft), I'd say you are looking at a temperature range of about 7-14°C depending on how hot you tend to run.

Lomo says that the jersey offers a close fit, which it kind of does if you are new to wearing Lycra, but against a lot of other brands it really is quite relaxed.

The sizing is generous too, with the medium on test here similar to a large in other brands like Lusso or dhb. The size guide on Lomo's site is about right, though, especially if you want a slightly looser fit – go down a size if you have a slim build.

As for the cut of the jersey, that is certainly cycling-specific. You get a dropped tail to keep your lower back covered, held in place by an elasticated hem, above which sit three traditionally arranged pockets. They offer plenty of depth and width for carrying your kit, though the fabric isn't that taut so with heavy stuff in them the pockets can sag and the contents bounce around a bit; nothing ever actually got jettisoned out, mind.

What's good to see at this price point is the zipped valuables pocket; even some jerseys three times the price can often omit this little safe haven for your keys or cash.

Personally, I'd like to see a taller and closer fitting collar to keep the cool breezes out, but when paired with a snood or Buff it isn't really an issue.

For riding in a stretched out position the sleeves have plenty of length, and the small cuffs fit easily into winter gloves.

Reflectives are dotted all over the jersey with strips on the shoulders, neck, wrists and pockets, and all the Lomo logos are reflective too.

Price-wise, £25 is impressive for a long-sleeved jersey, especially one that offers what the Lomo does. There is still plenty of competition out there, though.

Decathlon's Triban RC 100 is just £19.99, for example. It has a more race orientated fit than the Lomo, is much warmer, and just does everything really well, to be honest.

Other than the Triban, though, you are looking at around the 60 quid mark when it comes to most brands' entry-level offerings. Something like the dhb Classic long-sleeve jersey will cost you £65 at rrp, and it doesn't offer much more in the way of specification over the Lomo. Again, it does have a better fit and the overall quality is of a slightly higher standard, but it's two-and-a-half times the price of the Lomo.

Overall, the Lomo jersey offers a lot for the money, and while it might not be my go-to top for the winter, it is a cheap addition to the wardrobe that is ideal for layering-up duty, giving it plenty of versatility.

Verdict

Not warm enough for winter use, but a decent quality jersey for the money

