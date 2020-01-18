The Lomo Winter Thermal Cycling Top – Full Zip certainly delivers on cost. At just £25 it's one of the cheapest jerseys we've tested. While it has plenty of neat additions for the money, it doesn't exactly deliver on winter performance like you'd expect a thermal product would, though. It's certainly not the warmest, and if you're after a race fit, you'll need to size down.
- Pros: Looks and feels to be well made; extras like zipped pocket are a bonus
- Cons: Thin material isn't that warm; pockets can sag when loaded up
If you are new to cycling, the cost of clothing and accessories can seem pretty daunting when added to the outlay of your bike, but this is where something like the Lomo kit comes into its own.
For just 25 quid you really can't knock it. It's comfortable, very well made and has loads of little extras like a zipped valuables pocket and plenty of reflective details.
I certainly wouldn't call it thermal though. The material does have a fleece-lined back for trapping a bit of warm air, but it just isn't thick enough. It's no thicker than the majority of long-sleeved race jerseys that you'd use in the spring/autumn temperatures, which means you are going to be using it as part of a layering process in the winter rather than on its own.
On the plus side, because it's quite thin, when using it with a jacket over the top it doesn't feel bulky.
With a long-sleeved baselayer underneath it (something like this from Craft), I'd say you are looking at a temperature range of about 7-14°C depending on how hot you tend to run.
Lomo says that the jersey offers a close fit, which it kind of does if you are new to wearing Lycra, but against a lot of other brands it really is quite relaxed.
The sizing is generous too, with the medium on test here similar to a large in other brands like Lusso or dhb. The size guide on Lomo's site is about right, though, especially if you want a slightly looser fit – go down a size if you have a slim build.
As for the cut of the jersey, that is certainly cycling-specific. You get a dropped tail to keep your lower back covered, held in place by an elasticated hem, above which sit three traditionally arranged pockets. They offer plenty of depth and width for carrying your kit, though the fabric isn't that taut so with heavy stuff in them the pockets can sag and the contents bounce around a bit; nothing ever actually got jettisoned out, mind.
What's good to see at this price point is the zipped valuables pocket; even some jerseys three times the price can often omit this little safe haven for your keys or cash.
Personally, I'd like to see a taller and closer fitting collar to keep the cool breezes out, but when paired with a snood or Buff it isn't really an issue.
For riding in a stretched out position the sleeves have plenty of length, and the small cuffs fit easily into winter gloves.
Reflectives are dotted all over the jersey with strips on the shoulders, neck, wrists and pockets, and all the Lomo logos are reflective too.
Price-wise, £25 is impressive for a long-sleeved jersey, especially one that offers what the Lomo does. There is still plenty of competition out there, though.
Decathlon's Triban RC 100 is just £19.99, for example. It has a more race orientated fit than the Lomo, is much warmer, and just does everything really well, to be honest.
Other than the Triban, though, you are looking at around the 60 quid mark when it comes to most brands' entry-level offerings. Something like the dhb Classic long-sleeve jersey will cost you £65 at rrp, and it doesn't offer much more in the way of specification over the Lomo. Again, it does have a better fit and the overall quality is of a slightly higher standard, but it's two-and-a-half times the price of the Lomo.
Overall, the Lomo jersey offers a lot for the money, and while it might not be my go-to top for the winter, it is a cheap addition to the wardrobe that is ideal for layering-up duty, giving it plenty of versatility.
Verdict
Not warm enough for winter use, but a decent quality jersey for the money
road.cc test report
Make and model: Lomo Winter Thermal Cycling Top
Size tested: Medium
Tell us what the jacket is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Lomo says, "Our thermal cycling tops are ideal for winter cycling as they feature a micro fleece layer on the inside and a lycra-based material on the outside.
"This thermal cycling jersey was designed with warmth and comfort in mind. The cuffs, collar and waist band are elastic to offer a comfortable fit while still allowing freedom of movement. The inner and outer materials are also stretchy to offer great performance with a close fit.
"There is a full length zip on the front to allow for easy ventilation if you get too warm. On the back we've added three open pockets plus a smaller zip pocket for storing essential items.
"The black colour and retro reflective details give this long sleeve cycling top a stylish look and also help improve your visibility to other road users in darker conditions."
I don't think the Lomo jersey is thick enough to offer the thermal quality it quotes.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the jacket?
Lomo lists:
Full length zip
Elasticated, dropped tail
Three rear open pockets
One zipped valuables pocket
Reflectives
Sizes: XS to XXL
Quite relaxed, although the dropped tail and plenty of length in the arms means it is suited to road cycling.
If you follow the size guide you will find the jersey has quite a relaxed, roomy fit so it might pay to drop a size if you want something closer.
How easy is the jacket to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
There are no washing instructions in the jacket, so I stuck with a 30-degree wash which caused no issues.
Tell us how the jacket performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It is better suited to spring/autumn temperatures rather than winter.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the jacket
Plenty of reflectives.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the jacket
Not warm enough to be classed as a thermal jersey.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It is priced competitively – the only jerseys we've tested around this sort of price are those from Triban. They are very good too, delivering better qualities than the Lomo right across the board.
Did you enjoy using the jacket? Yes
Would you consider buying the jacket? Probably not, purely down to the cut – I prefer something closer.
Would you recommend the jacket to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Lomo works well on more mild days but it certain isn't warm enough for deep winter use. There are some neat additions for the money, though.
About the tester
Age: 41
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed
With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!