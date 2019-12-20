A good winter jersey is one of the staples of your cycling wardrobe. It needs to keep you warm in a variety of conditions while also being breathable enough to keep you sweat-free when you hit a tough hills. That’s not an easy combination to get right, but thankfully there are plenty of impressive options to choose from these days. Here’s what to look for when making your choice.

Before we start, it’s worth pointing out that there’s a fine line between a winter jersey and a winter jacket. In fact, what one brand describes as a jersey would be a jacket in another brand’s range, so it’s also worth checking out our Buyer's Guide to Winter Cycling Jackets for more advice on what to buy.

We're covering pretty much all types of long sleeve jersey here, from lightweight ones for autumn/spring and occasional winter use through to windproof jerseys suitable for when the temperature is well down in single figures centigrade.

Fabrics

Long sleeve jerseys are available in many different fabrics, most of them synthetic.

At one end of the spectrum, you get jerseys that are made from similar fabrics to summer jerseys, just with long sleeves. These are usually lightweight polyester and they don’t offer masses of insulation, so they’re suitable for autumn and spring conditions.

Roubaix brush-backed polyesters come in a variety of different thicknesses to provide more warmth. These fabrics breathe well – they let plenty of sweat escape outwards to stop you getting wet and uncomfortable when you work hard – but they’re not windproof.

Many manufacturers use different fabrics for different panels to provide you with more weather protection in the most exposed areas at the front.

Merino wool

Many people love Merino wool as a jersey fabric because it provides warmth, wicks sweat outwards from your base layer, and it is antibacterial so doesn’t easily start to smell as you exercise. Fans also love the feel of this natural fibre.

Most manufacturers that use Merino in their jerseys blend it with synthetic fabrics to tailor the performance, maintain shape, and improve toughness and durability.

Rapha, for example, use a lot of Sportwool in their range, a mix of Merino wool and polyester.

A downside to Merino is that it can get heavy when wet from sweat or rain.

Windproofing

Windproof fabrics are designed to stop the cold air from getting in and that’s particularly important when the temperature is very low and when you’re moving fast on the bike, increasing the level of apparent wind.

When you climb up a long hill you’re likely to ride fairly slowly and get sweaty. Then, when you go over the top of the climb and start to descend, you’ll speed up. The combination of the dampness you’ve built up on the climb and the faster speed means you can get cold very quickly.

Windproof fabrics reduce the effect of the airflow so you’re not robbed of your body heat, allowing you to stay warmer for longer.

Some windproof fabrics are more breathable than others but none is as breathable as most ordinary, non-windproof fabrics. This means that moisture can build up inside if you’re not careful, and that can lead to you getting cold and uncomfortable over time.

Many manufacturers make jerseys with windproof panels at the front – the area that’s most exposed to the wind as you ride – with more breathable fabrics around the back. This is a tried and tested formula in cycling. You effectively get a jersey with a gilet built in.

Manufacturers will often make the top/front panels of the arms windproof too, with the underside of the arms made from more breathable materials. Some people prefer this kind of design, especially for colder conditions.

Windproof fabrics typically add enough water resistance to stop road spray and fog soaking through, although you’ll need the protection of a waterproof jacket if it starts to rain.

You’ll occasionally see tops made completely from windproof fabrics described as jerseys, but we’d say that these are usually better thought of as jackets.

Fit

Whatever type of riding you do, you want a winter jersey that sits reasonably close to your body so that it doesn’t flap as you ride. Apart from being inefficient and annoying, a loose fit can lead to your body heat getting wafted out rather than staying inside and keeping you comfortable.

Stretchy fabrics are useful because they give you the option of fitting an extra layer underneath as well as your normal base layer on colder days, although very stretchy fabrics around the back can be bad news if they allow the pockets to sag when fully loaded.

Whereas some summer jerseys have quite a low collar, you want a tall, close-fitting collar on a winter jersey to stop the cold air getting in around your neck. You can always drop the zip down a bit if you feel too warm.

Look for a body that’s long enough to keep your lower back fully covered while you’re stretched out on the bike, or a dropped tail to do a similar job.

Sleeves need to be long enough to fit over or inside the cuffs of your gloves to avoid cold wrists. Occasionally you'll get thumb loops to avoid the possibility of any leaks.

Features

Front zips

Nearly every winter cycle jersey comes with a full-length front zip. As well as allowing you to get the jersey on and off easily, this allows you to regulate the airflow and temperature inside. This is particularly important if you have windproof panels at the front of your jersey. Look for a large zip pull that’s easy to grab with gloved fingers when you’re on the fly.

Zip baffle

A baffle behind the zip stops cold air getting through.

Chin guard

Known as a zip garage in clothing desogner jargon, a chin guard is usually a simple fold of fabric over the top of the zip to stop it scratching your neck. Some jerseys have a similar arrangement at the bottom of the zip to prevent damage to your bib tights/shorts.

Zipped vents

Although zipped vents are more commonly found on jackets, you’ll occasionally find them on jerseys to add airflow to windproof front panels. You unzip them when you’re riding hard and sweating, zip them up again when you need more warmth.

Waist gripper

Most winter jerseys have some form of elasticated waist in order to get a close fit, and there’s often a silicone rubber gripper inside to prevent it from riding up as you pedal. You’ll occasionally find a drawcord instead, or nothing at all, in which case you’ll need to make sure that the fit is close enough to avoid draughts.

Reflectives

Reflectives are useful if you’re riding in dark or dull conditions and other road users are using lights. Some reflectives look subtle grey in daylight but shine out brightly as soon as they’re caught by headlights.

Pockets

Most winter jerseys come with three pockets in the lower back although an increasing number now have a zipped compartment back there for securing your valuables: keys, smartphone and cash. You might want to carry quite a bit with you on winter rides, including a waterproof jacket, so make sure the pockets are big enough for your needs and that they’re built strongly.

23 of the best winter jerseys

The classically styled Sportful BodyFit Pro Thermal Jersey may look simple, but with the inclusion of plenty of technical fabrics it delivers on both comfort and performance. It's very well made too, which goes a long way to justifying the asking price.

Sportful's BodyFit range is designed for performance riders, those who want close-fitting apparel with a great cut when on the bike, no flapping fabric or creases around the joints. And that is exactly what you get here with the Pro Thermal jersey.

Read our review of the Sportful BodyFit Pro Thermal Jersey

The Triban Long-Sleeved Merino Wool Bike Touring Jersey from French sports giant Decathlon represents incredible value for money, harnessing all the qualities of the famous fine sheepswool and looking chic both on and off the bike.

Packing for a multi-day cycle tour focuses the mind like nothing else. The knowledge that you have to lug everything with you up all the hills forces you to think very carefully about every single item. Do you really need that pair of pants or can you 'go commando' in the evening? Should you wear flip-flops? Saw the handle off your toothbrush?

A single, reliable, super-versatile jersey that with some canny layering can be worn every day in all conditions takes out a lot of cycling kit-related guesswork. One that can all do that and double up as a pub jumper is priceless. The Triban merino jersey is one of those.

Read our review of the Triban Long-Sleeved Merino Wool Bike Touring Jersey

Decathlon continues its theme of offering quality products at great prices with this Triban RC 100 Long Sleeve Cycling Jersey. Under 20 quid gets you a warm, well-cut top that is pretty good in the breathability stakes too.

This jersey is currently £17.99 on the Decathlon website, and for what you are getting it is pretty remarkable. Made from a blend of 90% polyester and 10% elastane, the fabric has a soft but robust feel to it, and it's warm too.

Riding early in the morning before the sun is up, the Triban has done a sterling job of keeping my torso warm when the temperature's hanging around the mid to high single figures, with just a lightweight baselayer underneath.

Read our review of the Triban RC 100 Long Sleeved Jersey

You can buy a lot of softshell tops these days, most of which claim to be weather resistant, and good across a range of temperatures. We'll wager you can't buy many better than this Kalf Club Men's Softshell Jersey, though. It really does do an excellent job and we can highly recommend it.

The eVent membrane within the jersey is charged with stopping the wind, keeping the external moisture (ie rain) out, and letting the internal moisture (ie sweat) through. A lot of the time those all seem like mutually exclusive goals, so it's always a wonder to me that membrane fabrics work at all, let alone so well. We've had good experiences of eVent membrane fabrics in the past and this is no exception: the Kalf Club jersey is really impressive in its ability to regulate moisture and temperature.

Read our review of the Kalf Club Men's Softshell Jersey

The Castelli Cycling Trasparente 3 women's winter jersey is a premium piece at a premium price but it’s worth it. The fit, performance and style are all top drawer from a jersey with the credentials of a jacket.

The jersey is constructed with a Gore Windstopper X-Lite fabric on the front panel, over the shoulder and down the sleeves and a soft, non-windproof material with inner fleece on the rear and under the arms. The choice of the Gore, neoprene feel style, fabric gives the jersey some jacket-like qualities, keeping out draughts superbly whilst retaining the slim lines and close fit of a jersey.

Read our review of the Castelli Cycling Trasparente 3 women's winter jersey

Find a Castelli dealer

Morvelo’s Thermoactive jersey is a warm long sleeve autumn to spring jersey that will become part of your essential cycling wardrobe very quickly. On its own, with a base layer, under a windproof or a waterproof or with a gilet it’s a hugely versatile jersey which will work hard to keep you warm.

In many ways, it’s just a classic cold-weather jersey with its stretchy soft fleece lining and a high collar which immediately feels snug when you put it on. However, it is Morvelo’s attention to the fit that has made it so practical. The sleeves and cuffs are close fitting to prevent excess material flap, increase warmth and to help you wear it under other shell garments. The material is an undisclosed Italian fabric which is sewn into a multi-panelled construction that copes extremely well with moving heat away from your body and keeping you warm however you wear it.

Read our review of the Morvelo Kuler Celeste Thermoactive long sleeve jersey

Find a Morvelo dealer

The Liv Race Day Thermal Long Sleeve Women's Jersey is a stylish, functional top that doesn't cost an absolute fortune. It will keep you warm enough without a baselayer on cool days, and its low bulk means it fits well under a jacket too.

The Race Day jersey doesn't boast any windproof properties, but don't let this put you off. It does an excellent job of protecting you against the cold without causing you to overheat. Even when working hard I never noticed moisture building up inside the jersey. Janine had a similar experience with the Flara Jersey; the Transtextura fabric just seems to be able to handle the moisture really well.

Read our review of the Liv Race Day Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey

Find a Liv dealer

The Liv Flara Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey feels every bit as cosy as Liv claims. The ThermTextura tech delivers warmth and impressive moisture wicking. It's a snugger than expected fit, yet the cut is generous where it counts – lower back, neck and cuffs. The pockets are a bit small and fiddly, but for performance-meets-versatility that'll help you transition through the seasons, it's a great bit of kit at a decent price.

We were impressed to find the jersey stayed dry on the inside after a sweaty and hilly ride when tested without a baselayer. But something we found particularly notable was the inner fabric's ability not only to let moisture out, but not let it in either. While this jersey is not wet weather protective (nor does it claim to be), when it does get a little wet on the outside, the inner remains remarkably dry. Rapha's Souplesse jersey, by comparison, almost immediately felt damp on the inside when it got wet. But these jerseys aren't designed for rain, so in the case of the Flara it's more an added benefit.

Read our review of the Liv Flara Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey

Find a Liv dealer

PEdAL ED's Kobe Thermo Jersey is an impressive winter offering. It copes well with the unpredictable British climate and is perfectly paired with a long-sleeved baselayer and shell jacket. It provides a good seal from the elements, keeping me comfortable during a good range of effort intensities. It is very versatile, too; it could be a mid-layer as part of your deep winter kit or a jacket on cooler mid-season rides.

The front of the torso is a windproof fabric with a full-length zip, and it handles a cold wind very well. The zip has a wide baffle underneath, helping to prevent any draughts penetrating. The lining is a fleecy material, which is very soft on the skin and dries relatively quickly.

Read our review of the PEdAL ED Kobe Thermo Jersey

The Morvelo Merino jersey uses a combination of merino wool and polyester to give cosy comfort against the skin and a durable outer layer. It's a low-bulk winter jersey that's great for layering and pretty comfortable.

Although the fabric here is relatively light and low bulk, it is surprisingly cosy on colder days. The combination works fantastically when layering up, and we found we used it a lot through autumn and into the start of winter. We wore it on its own when the temperature was around 12°C, and added a baselayer and then a jacket over the top as the mercury dropped. It doesn't have any weather resistance, so if the weather is iffy you will need a top layer over it. Many modern jerseys now feature some windproofing and even water resistance, meaning you can get by with fewer layers on changeable days, but this is not one of them. That's fine, though, because you can also get very breathable and pocketable rain jackets too.

Read our review of the Morvelo Merino Pimento jersey

Find a Morvelo dealer

The Merino Long Sleeve Jersey from Manchester-based Lusso has just the right amount of weight to the fabric to suit those chilly autumn days right through to the really cold winter ones when used as part of a layering system. It's warm, comfortable and excellently made.

Read our review of the Lusso Merino Long Sleeve Jersey

If you want to feel warm and comfortable on your bike this winter without compromising on appearance, then look no further than the Madison Keirin thermal jersey. Its medium to heavyweight fabric has a super-soft fleecy lining that feels lovely against the skin and does a pretty good job of wicking sweat, unless you're really pushing it (in which case most fabrics will struggle).

The fit is very flattering thanks to its stylish cut and the stretchy Lycra material, and I found the sizing spot on (that's not me in the photos, it's a tighter fit on our model). I particularly like the fact that it's not too short at the front. It comes in two colours: this bright pink 'Very Berry', and black.

There's a men's version too, the Madison Peloton.

Read our review of the Madison Keirin jersey

Find a Madison dealer

Wiggle own brand dhb has an extensive line of strikingly-styled jerseys, including this Blok women's jersey in fleece-backed fabric. Our Steph really liked the now-discontinued Superstar print when she reviewed it. It's warm, well-cut and looks good. There's a men's version too.

Read our review of the dhb Women's Blok Long Sleeve Jersey

Not every UK winter day is a trial of endurance against wind, snow, slush or rain. Often as not, conditions are just right – cool, still, maybe even a glimpse of sunshine. On days like this, the Pearl Izumi Elite Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey is one of the best things you could be pulling on.

One of the benefits of a non-windproof top is its versatility. Using different weights of baselayer, a gilet or a windproof jacket, you can make it into whatever you need, even within one ride. When it wasn't cold enough to wear the Pearl Izumi Elite Pursuit Softshell I've also been reviewing, this is what I pulled on. It's great.

Read our review of the Pearl Izumi Elite Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey

Find a Pearl Izumi dealer

A long-sleeved Merino-based top with windproof properties, the Popsicle is designed as a spring and autumn jersey, keeping out the worst of the wind, while still having the breathability and temperature management properties of Merino wool. It’s essentially two tops in one, with ultra breathable Merino based sleeves, sides and full back, but a windproof fleecy panel across the front, where the wind does its worst. There’s a deep chest zip to help with ventilation. Ground Effect's Baked Alaska is the men's equivalent.

Read our review of the Ground Effect Popsicle jersey

Gore Wear offers a somewhat bewildering choice of jerseys and jackets, but if you're after a lightweight, slim fitting top that offers wind and rain protection with excellent breathability for three-season use, the Gore Wear C5 Windstopper Long Sleeve Jersey is a top pick.​

Previously known as the Power Windstopper jersey, and made from Gore's iconic Windstopper fabric, the C5 jersey is ideal at dealing with the constantly changing weather conditions of spring, summer and autumn. Wear it over a lightweight baselayer and it can cope with a really wide band of temperatures, from nudging zero up to high teens. That versatility makes it easy to dress for virtually any ride, so you can spend less time making tricky clothing decision and more time pressing the pedals.

Read our review of the Gore Power Windstopper

Find a Gore Wear dealer

This is the long-sleeved version of the mighty Castelli Gabba, the ground-breaking short-sleeved Windstopper jersey that ushered in a wet-weather clothing revolution a few years back. The idea of the Gabba and Perfetto is that they provide adequate protection against the cold and wet if you're working hard, but aren't as bulky as a waterproof jacket. They're also more breathable, so you get less of the boil-in-the-bag feel.

Find a Castelli dealer

The Parentini Mossa is a race-fit waterproof and windproof jersey that copes well with the rapidly changing and impossible-to-predict British winter conditions.

The Mossa is actually fully waterproof, not just water resistant. This is achieved with the Windtex Membrane fabric, which comprises two layers sandwiching a membrane, plus a hydrophobic treatment providing water repellency. Water simply beads off the fabric and even on a ride of 2-3 hours in steady rain, the Mossa copes admirably.

Read our review of the Parentini Mossa