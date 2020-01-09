Endura FS260-Pro Thermo Bibtight

The Endura FS260-Pro Thermo bib tights are not only good value but also offer great protection against the elements, with a new seat pad that lives up to the Scottish company's claims of providing "consistent comfort".

Pros: Value, protection against the elements

Value, protection against the elements Cons: Could be tighter at the ankles, and more reflectives would be good

As with many winter shorts and tights, the inside is a brushed fleece-backed fabric which is both warm and comfortable. The material kept me warm on rides down to 4°C. I was also impressed with Endura's PFC-free DWR treatment of the fabric; it resists rain and road spray, which beads on the surface. Heavy rain will find its way through, but a degree of water resistance is always welcome when, here in the UK, a winter ride is rarely entirely dry.

The front of the bibs features a high body extending to almost the rib cage. This helps trap the heat in, and a fly zipper means it's not necessary to strip off when nature calls. The zip is lined and has a padded zip garage at the top, meaning there is no rubbing or discomfort – in fact it was easy to forget there was a zip there at all, just as it should be.

Each leg also features a zipper, making them easy to get on and off. It's so easy in fact that I've been popping them on to warm up in before my winter series races. They also have silicone gripper – preferable, in my opinion, to foot loops that you find on some.

The back of the bib is mesh and also extends most of the way up the back. This again keeps heat in, if sometimes a little too well, leading to some sweating up hard, slow climbs.

At 338g the FS260s are certainly no featherweights, but the protection from the environments is excellent and, I'd say, more than justifies the additional mass. Judging by Liam's review of the 233g dhb Aeron Lab Equinox bib tights, for example, the Enduras are much better suited to those deep winter rides as the temperature approaches zero.

I was also impressed with the 600 series seat pad. I couldn't fault it even on long, grim rides when I was looking for things to criticise! I would even go as far as saying I found it as comfortable as the 700 series seat pad in Endura's more expensive Pro SL bibs – certainly, for me there was no discernible difference. The pad has good but not excessive depth under the sit bones and gel inserts help to distribute pressure during those winter miles. It also features an antibacterial finish.

Endura also offers these Thermo bib tights without the pad for £89.99, as well as a version without the bib, also £89.99, if these are more to your liking.

Although the overall fit of the tights was generally very good, they felt a little less tight around the ankles and bottom of the calves than they did elsewhere. Admittedly my calves aren't huge, but this isn't a problem I get with tights from other brands, such as Castelli, for example. Thankfully, the fit around the quads, the bib and rest of the tights was exactly as I'd want, and in fact few bib tights I've worn can rival the comfort of these on long rides.

Rear-facing reflective strips on each ankle aid visibility, though I'd like to see some a little higher as well because these can be partially covered by socks or overshoes.

Value

You can pay a lot more than £100 for some bib tights – the last pair tested on road.cc were £215 – and I'd say the Enduras offer good value for the performance they give for £99.99. They do still face some competition though: Lusso's £95 Termico Repel Bibtights impressed Stu, performing well on deep winter rides, and have more in the way of reflectives, while the dhb Classic Thermal bib tights are also a very good option for £70.

Conclusion

Overall, I've been very impressed with the FS260s. They do everything bib tights should: they're warm, comfortable and make those winter miles just that little bit more enjoyable. They also manage to do this at an attractive price point.

Verdict

Well-priced, comfortable, warm and dependable tights with a great pad

