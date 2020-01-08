Canyon Endurace AL Disc 6.0 2020

The Endurace AL Disc 6.0 may be the entry point to Canyon's endurance bike range, but it shouldn't be overlooked. Its aluminium alloy frame is stiff but comfortable enough to deliver a fun ride with plenty of feedback, whether you are out for a blast or just enjoying the countryside. It's a great a package for the money too.

Pros: Comfortable ride; decent value for money

Comfortable ride; decent value for money Cons: Saddle will be too firm for some

> Buy this online here

Ride

I think the aluminium version of the Endurace gives a more exciting ride than the carbon fibre version I tested back in 2015. I found the CF model a little muted when it came to the feedback, to the point where I didn't really enjoy riding it that much. The AL frame is stiff and tight and fun to ride, while still offering the same stable handling and geometry for longer rides.

It's engaging in a way that makes you really feel part of the bike if you want to get a move on. That buzziness you get from an alloy frame is often criticised, but as long as it is controlled – damped to leave just enough via tube diameters and wall thicknesses – it can create a machine that really speaks to the rider. You feel everything that is going on between the tiny contact patch of the tyre and the road, allowing you to react instantly.

Engagement between bike and rider is a great thing, but too much going on can detract from the ride and ruin the enjoyment. Here, I'd say Canyon has nailed the balance between feedback and cancelling out some of the high frequency road buzz, so it feels planted on the road.

Even with all of this stiffness the aluminium Endurace still offers a comfortable ride, helped by the carbon fibre fork up front and the amount of seatpost exposed thanks to the compact, sloping top tube frame design. I have to say, though, it isn't as refined as some of the newer alloy bikes in the marketplace like the Specialized Allez Comp, for instance, or the very good Fuji Roubaix 1.3 Disc.

Being an endurance bike, the geometry is a little slacker than that of Canyon's Aeroad race bike, with the most noticeable difference being the height of the head tube: 167mm in length on this medium, with a similar sized Aeroad measuring just 146mm.

It doesn't feel like an upright position, though. With a 10mm spacer underneath the stem I could still make use of the drops easily and get into a decent enough tuck for descending or battling the wind.

When it comes to carving your way down through a technical descent the Endurace AL is a very confident bike and responds well to your input. Slight shifts in bodyweight have the desired effect on the handling and you can really carry some speed through the bends without feeling the need to cover the brakes.

The head angle of 73 degrees is only a few tenths slacker than that of the Aeroad, so you still have quite a precise, direct front end.

The disc brake-equipped Endurace has just a 5mm-longer wheelbase than a rim-braked Aeroad, too, so while there is a little bit of extra stability it's minimal and never feels ponderous through tight turns. The slightly higher stack from the taller head tube lifts your centre of gravity, though, and this is the only thing I'd say that just takes the sharpness off the steering when entering really fast, technical sections.

Admittedly, this is an endurance bike, so it's not a criticism, I'm just letting you know where we're at in relation to an equivalent bike in race geometry. The Endurace is one of the quicker-handling, more direct endurance bikes out there.

The taller front end and slightly shorter top tube make for a comfortable position to spend a lot of time in. Most bikes in this size would have a 110mm stem but Canyon specs a 100mm and it works, allowing you to sit a little more upright without affecting the steering speed.

You can climb easily in the saddle too, as you aren't stretched out on the bike, though the frame's stiffness also lets you get out of the saddle and really stamp on the pedals for those short, sharp efforts on undulating terrain.

On the whole the Endurace is a very nice place to spend your time and it works whether you are just trying to squeeze in a quick session or out for the long haul.

Frame and fork

Canyon claims a 1,350g weight for this medium frame and 400g for the fork, which for a disc brake model is pretty good.

The frame follows a similar theme to how most carbon frames have developed: larger sections used at the bottom half of the frame and at the front – the head tube and start of the top tube – with everything narrowing down towards the seat tube and seatstays to promote flex.

Interestingly, Canyon hasn't gone for a tapered front end. The fork steerer is 1 1/8in from top to bottom, which is quite rare these days; going larger at the bottom does bring a slight increase in stiffness to steering and under braking loads from discs, but Canyon obviously hasn't felt the need to increase the diameter here. I certainly didn't notice a lack of stiffness when I was riding it, and only realised the lack of taper when I had the bike in front of me while writing the review.

The down tube is a beefy looking affair, being a large box section rather than round, and while there are many arguments over which profile is best for resisting the various forces, the flat side sections do provide plenty of space for internal cable routing. Both gear cables and rear brake hose exit just in front of the bottom bracket, which does leave things a little open to the elements.

For increased stiffness, the seat tube changes from a round tube at the top to a more oval shape at the bottom bracket, biased towards the non-drive side so as not to affect the front mech positioning.

Purists will be happy to see a threaded bottom bracket too.

At the rear, Canyon has gone for a 12mm thru-axle for wheel retention and flat mount for the disc calliper mountings, bringing it fully in line with the latest fashion in the road bike world.

Overall it's a well-made frame; the welding isn't the most aesthetically pleasing in terms of smoothness but it does the job and I'd say is acceptable for a frame of this price.

The fork also has internal hose routing for a clean look and employs the same 12mm thru-axle retention system as the frame.

The bike is available in a range of sizes from 2XS to 2XL and the only colour option is this Airwave Blue which I think looks pretty nice.

Canyon offers women-specific geometry on some of its models, and you can get an Endurace WMN AL Disc 6.0 in five sizes, in either Stealth Black or Aero Silver.

Groupset

The AL Disc 6.0 comes with Shimano's latest Tiagra groupset throughout, with the highlight being the new R4720 hydraulic brake levers.

Previous Tiagra hydraulic groupsets used the ungainly RS405 levers which I was never a fan of: the shape was odd, not only from an aesthetic point of view but also from an ergonomic one. The new R4720 mimics the general shape of the mechanical Tiagra shifters but with a bit of extra height for the hydraulic reservoir.

They are really comfortable to use, and the shifting performance is just as good, whereas the RS405s didn't offer as good a gear shift as their mechanical braking opposition. The braking power and control is spot on as well.

Overall, Tiagra is really good when it comes to shifting and there is really very little difference to 105 R7000, apart from the fact that it's only 10-speed not 11.

Canyon has specced some pretty low gearing on this Endurace, with a 50/34 chainset and an 11-34 cassette, but it works well. I still had the top end when I needed it but with a 34x34 bottom gear I could stay in the saddle to climb the majority of climbs. It also helps offset the 9.23kg overall weight.

Wheels and tyres

A lot of brands cut corners when it comes to wheels to save a few quid, but Canyon has specced a decent set of DT Swiss E1850s. They don't appear on DT Swiss's website so there is limited information available, but they look very similar to the E1800s found on the more expensive Endurace 7.0 albeit with a shallower and slightly wider rim.

Wrapped around them are Continental's Grand Prix SL tyres in a 28mm width; looking at the clearance of the frame and fork you could probably go a little fatter.

They are a beautiful set of tyres, with loads of grip thanks to their tacky compound. They're really confidence-inspiring when cornering and probably make you push the Endurace much harder into the bends than you normally would. You can't beat a good set of tyres to gain a bit of a performance edge.

It is hedge cutting season around here and coupled with wet roads that can often mean a visit from the puncture fairy, but so far so good.

Finishing kit

The cockpit is Canyon's own, with both the stem and handlebar being alloy offerings. It's nothing flash but does the job, especially with the shallow-drop bar being very accessible for anyone to use regardless of flexibility.

The seatpost is also alloy and like the components up front it does a decent job. It's easy to adjust with no slippage issues at all.

One thing I didn't get on with is the Selle Italia X3 Canyon Edition saddle. It's a pretty flat profile with minimal padding and I found it harsh. Saddles are very personal, though, so you might get on with it, but for big mile rides I'd be looking for something with a little more shape, such as Fizik's Aliante range.

Value

Canyon continues to offer excellent value for money with its bikes and that is no different with the Endurace AL.

At £1,199, this 6.0 Disc model is £200 less than Trek's endurance offering, the Emonda ALR 4 Disc, which comes with an alloy frame, carbon fork and Tiagra hydraulic groupset for £1,400. Mat was very impressed with the Emonda ALR 5 he tested, which sits at the top of the alloy range.

> road.cc Bike of the Year 2019/20: Best under £1,000

Ribble offers the same direct to customer model as Canyon and its R872 Disc Tiagra model looks to be very good value too. It's 100 quid cheaper than the Canyon at £1,099 but it does only get mechanical disc braking rather than the full hydraulic found on the Endurace, definitely worth the extra bit of cash.

Conclusion

For a bike that is designed to cover the miles and provide a position that is less extreme than a race bike, the Endurace AL still has that performance edge. I do feel that the frame could do with a bit of a refresh, though, as it doesn't offer quite as much refinement as the latest alloy frames that are starting to be released by other brands.

Verdict

Great all-round package backed up by a frameset that is fun to ride

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website