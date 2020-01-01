100% Racetrap Glasses

The 100% Racetrap Sunglasses offer great eye coverage with an excellent field of view. The smoke lens is crystal clear and was very resistant to fogging, while the clear lens is perfect for dull days. The nose-piece design isn't my favourite but it is grippy and the glasses feel secure on the face, even during cyclo-cross racing.
- Pros: Good lens clarity; great coverage; unobstructed view at the top of the sunglasses
- Cons: Nose-piece won't suit all
Glasses have been getting rather large in recent years and there are some that I feel have gone a bit too big. The 100% Racetraps offer a nice balance in my opinion, with good coverage that doesn't look over the top.
> Find your nearest dealer here
As the majority of time spent using glasses is looking through them, the view you get is crucial. I found the Racetraps to be very clear with a large field of vision. The lack of frame towards the top central part of the lens is great for when you're down in the drops, and I also found it really helped when on the cyclo-cross bike.
The 'Ultra HD' lens works well, and on cold days I only found that it fogged up on very steep climbs ridden at slow speed and high intensity. Across the lens, there is no distortion, and it cleans up easily, though removing it from the frame isn't the easiest job.
Speaking of the frame, the thin plastic and lack of structure on the top means the RaceTraps feel a little flimsy, although I had no issues during testing. They don't feel as robust as other glasses I've used, but it's early days – I'll update when they've had a bit more use.
The thin arms are finished with a grippy rubber that does a good job of securing the glasses to your face. I had no issues while riding on the road, and they even stayed put during cyclo-cross races.
Two nose-pieces are supplied, but I didn't really get on with either of them. The lower profile piece didn't move the frame away from my face enough, and the larger piece sat uncomfortably on my nose. Both nose-pieces are rather angular; I'd prefer a more rounded design.
As well as the two lenses, smoke and clear, you also get a carrying case but it's a bit difficult to open thanks to the zip having to turn a tight corner.
At £139.99, the Racetraps seem like a decent deal. A similar design from Roka in the form of its GP-1X comes in at £215, but there are some much cheaper options out there. Ekoi's Perso Evo 9s are £85 and can be customised to suit your colour preferences. My money would still go on a pair of Oakley Radar EV Paths though (£160). They're still the most secure and comfortable glasses that I've worn.
> Buyer's Guide: 26 of the best cycling glasses
Overall, I'd say 100%'s Racetrap glasses offer great coverage and a clear lens with no distortion and are well worth a look, but check that the nose-pieces suit your face.
Verdict
Clear lenses that offer large coverage, but check that the nose-pieces work for you
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
road.cc test report
Make and model: 100% Racetrap glasses
Size tested: One size
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
From 100%: "Welcome to the next evolution of the Speedtrap - featuring an even larger field of vision and an enhanced, snugger fit."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
100% lists these features:
Designed in California, made in Europe
Ultra HD lenses manufactured in France from shatterproof and impact-resistant polycarbonate
Optically correct decentered 6 base spherical shield
Interchangeable lenses
100% UV protection (UV400)
Durable, flexible and lightweight TR90 frame
Scratch-resistant lens coating of the highest quality
Hydrophobic and Oleophobic lens treatment repels water, dirt, and oil
Also available with contrast-defining HiPER lens and photochromic lens
Ultra-grip rubber nose and temple tips provide a secure fit
Filter Category 3
Light Transmission 12%
You might find them more comfortable than I did...
They're much cheaper than the Roka GP-1X and Oakley's Radar EV, though my money would still go on a set of Radars.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
A clear lens that resisted fogging was good, and the field of view was excellent, but I didn't find the nose-pieces very comfortable.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The lens was clear with no distortions.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The nose-pieces just didn't work for me.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? No
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
They're good glasses with great coverage from the clear lens, and I like the style. I had some fit issues, but if they suit your face/nose they're well worth a look.
About the tester
Age: 24
I usually ride: Cannondale Supersix Di2 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo-cross, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, I specialise in the Cafe Ride!
Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.