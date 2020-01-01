100% Racetrap Glasses

The 100% Racetrap Sunglasses offer great eye coverage with an excellent field of view. The smoke lens is crystal clear and was very resistant to fogging, while the clear lens is perfect for dull days. The nose-piece design isn't my favourite but it is grippy and the glasses feel secure on the face, even during cyclo-cross racing.

Pros: Good lens clarity; great coverage; unobstructed view at the top of the sunglasses

Good lens clarity; great coverage; unobstructed view at the top of the sunglasses Cons: Nose-piece won't suit all

Glasses have been getting rather large in recent years and there are some that I feel have gone a bit too big. The 100% Racetraps offer a nice balance in my opinion, with good coverage that doesn't look over the top.

As the majority of time spent using glasses is looking through them, the view you get is crucial. I found the Racetraps to be very clear with a large field of vision. The lack of frame towards the top central part of the lens is great for when you're down in the drops, and I also found it really helped when on the cyclo-cross bike.

The 'Ultra HD' lens works well, and on cold days I only found that it fogged up on very steep climbs ridden at slow speed and high intensity. Across the lens, there is no distortion, and it cleans up easily, though removing it from the frame isn't the easiest job.

Speaking of the frame, the thin plastic and lack of structure on the top means the RaceTraps feel a little flimsy, although I had no issues during testing. They don't feel as robust as other glasses I've used, but it's early days – I'll update when they've had a bit more use.

The thin arms are finished with a grippy rubber that does a good job of securing the glasses to your face. I had no issues while riding on the road, and they even stayed put during cyclo-cross races.

Two nose-pieces are supplied, but I didn't really get on with either of them. The lower profile piece didn't move the frame away from my face enough, and the larger piece sat uncomfortably on my nose. Both nose-pieces are rather angular; I'd prefer a more rounded design.

As well as the two lenses, smoke and clear, you also get a carrying case but it's a bit difficult to open thanks to the zip having to turn a tight corner.

At £139.99, the Racetraps seem like a decent deal. A similar design from Roka in the form of its GP-1X comes in at £215, but there are some much cheaper options out there. Ekoi's Perso Evo 9s are £85 and can be customised to suit your colour preferences. My money would still go on a pair of Oakley Radar EV Paths though (£160). They're still the most secure and comfortable glasses that I've worn.

Overall, I'd say 100%'s Racetrap glasses offer great coverage and a clear lens with no distortion and are well worth a look, but check that the nose-pieces suit your face.

Verdict

Clear lenses that offer large coverage, but check that the nose-pieces work for you

