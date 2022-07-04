Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Competitions
Win! Bumper Tubolito prize bundle including cycling kit, inner tubes and bags worth €440!

Win! Bumper Tubolito prize bundle including cycling kit, inner tubes and bags worth €440!

The winner of our latest mega competition could bolster their puncture protection and save weight off their bike all at once, and win some very cool kit and accessories!
by roadcc staff
Mon, Jul 04, 2022 12:00
0

It's competition time again, and the folks at Tubolito are providing the goods! One lucky winner is going to bag five compact, light and strong Tubolito inner tubes of their choice, Tubolito cycling kit, bottles and bags... and all you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is head to the bottom of this page and fill out the entry form! 

2021-tubolito-x-tubo-city-tour-inner-tube-4

For those who aren't familiar with Tubolito, they're behind the super light and compact inner tubes you can see above, which are made with a unique manufacturing technology that delivers tubes that are not only feathery and small, but also reliable and robust. Their tubes have earned some great reviews on road.cc, and if you happen to win this competition you can take advantage of the tech too.

Without further ado, let's get into it and show you all the prizes worth around €440... or if you're already sold then just scroll down and get your entry in why don't ya! 

Five Tubolito tubes + Patch-Kit
Tubolito Patch kit

First up, our winner will get five tubes of their choice from the growing Tubolito range, plus a handy patch kit. The kit includes five big and five small patches to easily repair holes of different sizes. The patches can be placed on Tubolitos using a special glue that comes with the Patch-Kit, with increased heat resistance ensuring a reliable sealing also at higher temperatures.

Tubolito Bib Short, Jersey and socks
Tubolito Compo July 22 -8.jpg

Dress to impress with this great Tubolito jerseybib short and socks. Made in collaboration with Castelli and available in men's or women's sizes, you'll be kept comfortable on your ride and subtly boasting that you're riding with the lightest inner tubes in the world!

Tubolito T-Shirt
Tubolito Compo July 22 -5.jpg

Look stylish off the bike (or on it if you like to keep it casual) with this lovely Tubolito t-shirt. It features an exclusive design, and is made with high quality raw materials for everyday wear and sports. 

Tubolito bags x2
Tubolito Compo July 22 -6.jpg

Keep your stuff safe (or look stylish on a quick beer run) with two Tubolito-branded kit bags that are included with the prize bundle. 

Tubo-Bottle x2
Tubolito Compo July 22 -4.jpg

Finally, Tubolito are giving away two of their Tubo-Bottles. They fit standard bottle cage holders and you can choose between the road, gravel or wheelparts designs.  

Tubolito Compo July 22 -3.jpg

So there you have it... you have nothing to lose and a lot of lightweight puncture protection plus some lovely kit and accessories to gain! For those at the back who didn't hear first time, all you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is to fill out the entry form below. The competition is open to anyone in the world, and will close for entries at noon on 18th July after which the winner will be randomly selected. Very best of luck to everyone! 

The entry form is below. Can't see it? Click here 

Competition
Tubolito
Win
road.cc competition
competitions. road.cc competitions

Tubolito Competition July '22

 
1 Start 2 Complete
If you would like to join the Tubolito mailing list to get updates on future products please type Yes in the box. You can leave this mailing list at any time via the unsubscribe link in any emails you may receive.
Do you wish to receive emails from road.cc? You can leave this mailing list at any time by unsubscribing from it via the unsubscribe link in any emails you may receive, or by emailing subs@road.cc.
road.cc staff

This content has been added by a member of the road.cc staff

Latest Comments