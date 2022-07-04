Win! Bumper Tubolito prize bundle including cycling kit, inner tubes and bags worth €440!

It's competition time again, and the folks at Tubolito are providing the goods! One lucky winner is going to bag five compact, light and strong Tubolito inner tubes of their choice, Tubolito cycling kit, bottles and bags... and all you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is head to the bottom of this page and fill out the entry form!

For those who aren't familiar with Tubolito, they're behind the super light and compact inner tubes you can see above, which are made with a unique manufacturing technology that delivers tubes that are not only feathery and small, but also reliable and robust. Their tubes have earned some great reviews on road.cc, and if you happen to win this competition you can take advantage of the tech too.

Without further ado, let's get into it and show you all the prizes worth around €440... or if you're already sold then just scroll down and get your entry in why don't ya!

Five Tubolito tubes + Patch-Kit

First up, our winner will get five tubes of their choice from the growing Tubolito range, plus a handy patch kit. The kit includes five big and five small patches to easily repair holes of different sizes. The patches can be placed on Tubolitos using a special glue that comes with the Patch-Kit, with increased heat resistance ensuring a reliable sealing also at higher temperatures.

Tubolito Bib Short, Jersey and socks

Dress to impress with this great Tubolito jersey, bib short and socks. Made in collaboration with Castelli and available in men's or women's sizes, you'll be kept comfortable on your ride and subtly boasting that you're riding with the lightest inner tubes in the world!

Tubolito T-Shirt

Look stylish off the bike (or on it if you like to keep it casual) with this lovely Tubolito t-shirt. It features an exclusive design, and is made with high quality raw materials for everyday wear and sports.

Tubolito bags x2

Keep your stuff safe (or look stylish on a quick beer run) with two Tubolito-branded kit bags that are included with the prize bundle.

Tubo-Bottle x2

Finally, Tubolito are giving away two of their Tubo-Bottles. They fit standard bottle cage holders and you can choose between the road, gravel or wheelparts designs.

So there you have it... you have nothing to lose and a lot of lightweight puncture protection plus some lovely kit and accessories to gain! For those at the back who didn't hear first time, all you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is to fill out the entry form below. The competition is open to anyone in the world, and will close for entries at noon on 18th July after which the winner will be randomly selected. Very best of luck to everyone!

The entry form is below. Can't see it? Click here