250 miles, 10,500m of climbing and 50 leg-shredding hills — Yorkshire cyclist's "mad" day out; Campaigners "disappointed and angered" by Thames Water closing "only safe and inclusive" cycle route during works; Bicycle band + more on the live blog

250 miles, 10,500m of climbing and 50 leg-shredding hills — Yorkshire cyclist's "mad" day out
Now here's a big old bike ride...
Just the 50 climbs for Steve Eastwood during this monster ride raising money for Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team. That's all 50 of Richard Facey's 'Facey Fifty' — a collection of climbs in the Colne and Holme Valleys near Huddersfield. Now, for anyone not familiar with this part of the world, we're talking steep, leg-shredding, double-digit bergs... 11%, 14%, 14%, 10%, 11%, 11%, 10%... etc. etc.... and that's just some of the average gradients. We're sure Steve had to endure plenty of even more horrific ramps too.
Steve's JustGiving page is at 92 per cent of his £5,000 target, raising money for Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team. The challenge to ride all 50 in one ride has been done before, by Ed Wolstenholme, so Steve "needed to go a few steps further" and opted to ride all the climbs in sequential order, only descending back to the valleys via any road once and only making U-turns twice, at Castle Hill and Holme Moss.
"All other climbs will see me loop round via a different descent or looping around roads near the top of the climb just completed," he explained prior to the big ride, concluding, "This'll be mad, can't believe I'm doing it..."
"It's the equivalent of riding from Huddersfield to London, while also climbing over Ben Nevis and Everest," Steve said. "Motivation? I like a challenge... driven by the challenge of Dick [Richard Facey] saying, 'if you ever ride all these in one go I'll give you 20 quid'.
"Now, being a member of mountain rescue, we might as well raise some money for a good cause, and it's one heck of a good cause."
It most certainly is. Chapeau, Steve, our legs hurt just looking at that one...
10:47
200% increase in cycling to work for company that benefited from £14,000 grant to
Nottingham-based industrial machinery company Daltons Wadkin reports it has experienced a "200 per cent increase in staff cycling to work" since installing a bike shelter that was paid for mainly by the Transforming Cities Fund.
The 75 per cent funded grant of £14,255 went towards the shelter, as well as two additional electric vehicle charging points, the business saying more staff are cycling than ever, as a result.
"When we heard about the opportunity to apply for a grant with Nottingham City Council, we already had a number of staff who were travelling to work on foot, cycles and in electric vehicles. Following meetings with our staff, there was enthusiasm for more environmentally friendly travel methods if the facilities were available," Alex Dalton said.
"After benefitting from the grant, our new EV chargers are being used by visitors daily, and adding a secure bike shelter has helped spur a 200 per cent increase in staff cycling to work."
09:20
Campaigners "disappointed and angered" by Thames Water closing "only safe and inclusive" cycle route during works
Newham Cyclists, part of the London Cycling Campaign, has urged Thames Water to immediately re-open a cycling and walking route in East London until a safe diversion can be put in place. The Evening Standard reported a key route between Canning Town and the Olympic Park had been gated off by Thames Water and will remain closed for 18 months during works.
Instead of being able to use the Greenway, a four-mile-long paved off-road route, riders will now be sent on a long diversion via busier roads, raising safety and accessibility concerns. Newham Cyclists released the following statement:
As a volunteer group which exists to help more people access cycling, we are disappointed and angered by Thames Water’s and their contractors’ decision to close part of the Greenway, Newham’s only safe and inclusive north-south cycle route, while the diversion route is dangerously busy with car and van traffic. They chose to do this despite us warning them as early as July that this would be unacceptable and unsafe.
The result is that people who use the Greenway—from children and families cycling to school or the park, to dog-walkers, to workers at Newham Hospital—are being forced onto a narrow bridge at Abbey Road DLR with fast and heavy traffic. Cars and vans speed and emerge suddenly due to poor sight lines, which is a major collision risk. Some drivers are impatient, intimidating cyclists by revving and passing too close. Many people cycling, particularly children, are riding on the pavement in fear; the pavement is much too narrow for pedestrians as it is.
We have been inundated with messages from Greenway users reporting frightening encounters on the diversion. We think it is only a matter of time before someone is hurt, or worse.
