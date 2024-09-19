250 miles, 10,500m of climbing and 50 leg-shredding hills — Yorkshire cyclist's "mad" day out; Campaigners "disappointed and angered" by Thames Water closing "only safe and inclusive" cycle route during works; Bicycle band + more on the live blog

Now here's a big old bike ride...

Just the 50 climbs for Steve Eastwood during this monster ride raising money for Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team. That's all 50 of Richard Facey's 'Facey Fifty' — a collection of climbs in the Colne and Holme Valleys near Huddersfield. Now, for anyone not familiar with this part of the world, we're talking steep, leg-shredding, double-digit bergs... 11%, 14%, 14%, 10%, 11%, 11%, 10%... etc. etc.... and that's just some of the average gradients. We're sure Steve had to endure plenty of even more horrific ramps too.

Steve's JustGiving page is at 92 per cent of his £5,000 target, raising money for Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team. The challenge to ride all 50 in one ride has been done before, by Ed Wolstenholme, so Steve "needed to go a few steps further" and opted to ride all the climbs in sequential order, only descending back to the valleys via any road once and only making U-turns twice, at Castle Hill and Holme Moss.

"All other climbs will see me loop round via a different descent or looping around roads near the top of the climb just completed," he explained prior to the big ride, concluding, "This'll be mad, can't believe I'm doing it..."

"It's the equivalent of riding from Huddersfield to London, while also climbing over Ben Nevis and Everest," Steve said. "Motivation? I like a challenge... driven by the challenge of Dick [Richard Facey] saying, 'if you ever ride all these in one go I'll give you 20 quid'.

"Now, being a member of mountain rescue, we might as well raise some money for a good cause, and it's one heck of a good cause."

It most certainly is. Chapeau, Steve, our legs hurt just looking at that one...