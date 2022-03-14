Win £1383 worth of HUNT Aero Carbon or Alloy Wheels plus extras

Now that the days are getting longer and the weather (supposedly) getting better, you may be glancing over at your current wheel setup and starting to consider some essential upgrades, whether you’re kicking off your racing season or simply looking for some smoother, faster summer rides. Well this month’s competition could certainly help in that department, as some lucky road.cc readers have the chance to win one of three Hunt prizes worth a total of £1,383!

The first prize is a set of Hunt’s 44 Aerodynamicist Carbon Disc wheels worth £799, which offer the rider – according to our reviewer Liam – “all the performance you need”. The Second prize is a pair of the British brand’s 34 Aero Wide Disc wheels worth £449, while the third prize includes two Schwalbe Pro One tubeless tyres and a Hunt double wheel bag. Everything you could possibly want to add that extra bit of sparkle into your spring rides.

Here’s a closer look at those prizes and how you can win them…

Our first-place prize is a set of Hunt 44 Aerodynamicist Carbon Disc wheels, worth £799.

Featuring trickle-down technology from Hunt’s Limitless range, there’s a lot to love about these wheels.

When we reviewed them back in January, Liam said the 44 Aerodynamicists offer “all the performance you need.”

The 44 Aerodynamicists are certainly very capable all-rounders, striking a handy balance between flat land speed, handling, and nippy climbing ability. And with a quick tyre swap they can handle cyclocross and light gravel duties too.

The wide 29mm rim is stable in crosswinds and fast on mixed terrain, they set up tubeless very easily, and just float over harsh roads. What more could you want?

Second place is not too shabby either, as the Hunt 34 Aero Wide Disc wheels (worth £449) are described by the Sussex-based brand as “the world's fastest alloy disc-brake wheelset”.

Hunt says that the wheels, when using the Mavic Wind Averaged Drag calculation with a 25mm Schwalbe Pro One tyre, outperform the world-leading alloy aero disc brake wheels.

As the name suggests, the Hunt 34 Aero Wide Disc is 34mm deep, and Hunt says that the 26mm-wide rim is the broadest road aero alloy profile ever developed.

Using the knowledge gained when working on their 48 Limitless wheels and implementing it into an alloy disc-brake road wheelset, Hunt says that the “the broad shape and large radius spoke bed profile… allows excellent transfer of airflow from tyre to the rim and then around the spoke bed to ensure low aerodynamic drag at a wide range of yaw angles.”

Finally, if you were unlucky with the first two prizes, don’t worry as there’s still the potential to upgrade your current wheel setup, as our third prize is a pair of Schwalbe Pro One 28mm tubeless road tyres and a Hunt double wheel bag, together totalling £135.

When we reviewed the Pro Ones in 2019, we described them as “up there with the best race tyres on the market”. Grippy, fast rolling and simple to fit, Schwalbe’s top of the range tyres feature their triple compound thread for extremely low rolling resistance and the puncture protection benefits of tubeless.

Now that you’ve upgraded your wheels, you can keep them in pristine condition with Hunt’s Race Season padded double wheel bag. These carefully designed and durable wheel bags contain padded sidewalls for extra impact from bumps, high-end YKK branded zippers, anti-scuff lining and an adjustable shoulder carrying strap.

To win one of these three great Hunt prizes, and kick off your season in the right way, all you have to do is enter the competition by filling out the form below.

Best of luck!

The entry form is below. Can't see it? Click here