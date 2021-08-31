Support road.cc

Win! More than £750 worth of Bont Cycling gear up for grabs including top-of-the-range cycling shoes

The lucky winner can choose from Bont's top-end road or gravel cycling shoes, and there's also loads of quality kit and accessories in the prize pot...
by
Tue, Aug 31, 2021 12:00
0

Our latest fantastic road.cc competition comes to you courtesy of our friends Down Under at Bont Cycling, who are giving away a set of top prizes worth £750!

Not only will you win some top-of-the-range cycling shoes, Bont are also throwing in kit and accessories in male or female sizes. If you're already sold then skip to the bottom of the page to get to the entry form, but here's a bit of info about the prizes if you want to find out more... 

Bont-1500-1-VaypourS.jpg

Let's start with the big one... you have a choice of two pairs of cycling shoes, the first option is the Vaypor S shown above with an RRP £324.99. These are Bont's top road shoes, scoring a 9/10 when we reviewed them back in 2017: "Super-stiff, supportive and comfortable road shoes, the only hurdle being the big price", said our reviewer... obviously you don't have to worry about the price if you win! 

Bont-1500-2-VaypourG.jpg

Your other choice is the Vaypor G, Bont's top gravel shoe with an RRP of £359.99. They received an 8/10 when we reviewed them, with the mouldable carbon sole coming in for plenty of praise. 

Next we have the Cuore of Switzerland Silver short sleeve jersey, in a choice of colours and available in men's or women's sizes - RRP £90. 

Bont-1500-8-jersey.jpg

 

Obviously you're going to need a unisex base layer as well. RRP £30... 

Bont-1500-9-baselayer.jpg

 

Bont are also throwing in their Cuore of Switzerland Silver bib shorts - the RRP is £100, and again the winner can choose the men’s or women’s versions. 

Bont-1500-7-bibs.jpg

 

There's some short finger gloves, RRP £35...

Bont-1500-3-shortfingergloves.jpg

 

And for colder rides, the long finger gloves with an  RRP £41

Bont-1500-4-longfingergloves.jpg

 

Plus you get 2 pairs of Pro Socks available in Black or White

Bont-1500-12-socks.jpg

 

You'll also get leg warmers, RRP £50... 

Bont-1500-11-legwarmers.jpg

 

Some arm warmers, RRP £35...

Bont-1500-10-armwarmers.jpg

 

Neck Warmer, RRP £12..

Bont-1500-5-neckwarmer.jpg

 

And finally, two Bont Cycling x Camelbak  water bottles worth £25 each... 

Bont-1500-6-bottle.jpg

 

Phew, that is one super set of prizes from Bont Cycling... not just a pair of excellent shoes, but a whole cycling wardrobe plus accessories too! And all you have to do to have a chance of winning is to fill in the form below. Very best of luck to all!

The entry form is below. Can't see it? Click here

