Win! More than £750 worth of Bont Cycling gear up for grabs including top-of-the-range cycling shoes

Our latest fantastic road.cc competition comes to you courtesy of our friends Down Under at Bont Cycling, who are giving away a set of top prizes worth £750!

Not only will you win some top-of-the-range cycling shoes, Bont are also throwing in kit and accessories in male or female sizes. If you're already sold then skip to the bottom of the page to get to the entry form, but here's a bit of info about the prizes if you want to find out more...

Let's start with the big one... you have a choice of two pairs of cycling shoes, the first option is the Vaypor S shown above with an RRP £324.99. These are Bont's top road shoes, scoring a 9/10 when we reviewed them back in 2017: "Super-stiff, supportive and comfortable road shoes, the only hurdle being the big price", said our reviewer... obviously you don't have to worry about the price if you win!

Your other choice is the Vaypor G, Bont's top gravel shoe with an RRP of £359.99. They received an 8/10 when we reviewed them, with the mouldable carbon sole coming in for plenty of praise.

Next we have the Cuore of Switzerland Silver short sleeve jersey, in a choice of colours and available in men's or women's sizes - RRP £90.

Obviously you're going to need a unisex base layer as well. RRP £30...

Bont are also throwing in their Cuore of Switzerland Silver bib shorts - the RRP is £100, and again the winner can choose the men’s or women’s versions.

There's some short finger gloves, RRP £35...

And for colder rides, the long finger gloves with an RRP £41

Plus you get 2 pairs of Pro Socks available in Black or White

You'll also get leg warmers, RRP £50...

Some arm warmers, RRP £35...

A Neck Warmer, RRP £12..

And finally, two Bont Cycling x Camelbak water bottles worth £25 each...

Phew, that is one super set of prizes from Bont Cycling... not just a pair of excellent shoes, but a whole cycling wardrobe plus accessories too! And all you have to do to have a chance of winning is to fill in the form below. Very best of luck to all!

The entry form is below. Can't see it? Click here