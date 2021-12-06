Win! Hammerhead Karoo 2 cycling computer plus custom colour kit, HRM and bottle worth over £450!

Winter is here, but you don't need to give up on riding outdoors... and we have just the prize to reignite your enthusiasm for pulling on the winter jacket and gloves and getting you back outside. That's right, we've teamed up with the folks at Hammerhead to give away a fantastic Karoo 2 GPS unit to one lucky reader, and they will also get a custom colour kit, heart rate monitor and matching bottle!

> A closer look at the Hammerhead Karoo 2

There are so many excellent features of the Hammerhead Karoo 2, we'll just leave it to Anna to tell us more about the unit she reviewed back in July this year. She absolutely loved it, scoring the product a 9/10 and summing it up like this:

"The Hammerhead Karoo 2 has an improved, compact design with a large enough 3.2inch (82mm) screen for viewing lots of data fields as well as its beautiful map in detail. The device is packed with great features such as a 'live strava segment' overlay, it's super responsive and has excellent navigational capabilities for both planned routes and out-in-the-wild spontaneous ones. There are also plenty of performance metrics, enough that WorldTour team Israel Start-Up Nation use the device."

Anna's list of pros for the Karoo 2 was long:

Super-responsive touchscreen

Motivational 'live Strava segment' overlay

Excellent on-the-fly navigation

Handy '% of time in HR/power zone' graph

Reliable

Lots of storage

Easy to download maps

And her overall verdict says it all really: "Super-responsive and easy to use – a go-to for its navigation and training capabilities combined."

You can read the review in full here.

For those of you that want more information, you can check out our in-depth article about the Karoo 2 from when it scooped a coveted road.cc Recommends award. We'll also hand over to Hammerhead to tell us a little more:

Karoo 2 is a cycling computer that helps you get more from your rides. The most detailed and accurate maps and navigation unlock unparalleled exploration, and its stunning high-definition touchscreen gives you the best visuals to check performance metrics or compete virtually via live Strava segments. As we stripped down the concept of a cycling computer and reimagined what it could do, our focus was always on how it could improve the act of cycling, delivering powerful features that make each and every ride an excellent experience. The result is a device that uses cutting-edge technology to unlock software solutions that enhance every aspect of your ride, from the pre-ride planning, through the in-ride experience, and all the way to post-ride analysis. With the highest quality screen available on any cycling computer, mapping and navigation that brings new levels of detail and accuracy, constant software updates that keep it leading the pack, and on-board cellular connectivity, the Karoo 2 unlocks a whole new world of cycling. Quite Simply the finest head unit ever built.

Of course, you can always head over to the Hammerhead website for a full list of what this amazing cycling computer can do.

As well as the Karoo 2 itself, Hammerhead is also giving away a colour kit (with three colours to choose from to customise your Karoo 2), a heart rate monitor, and water bottle for a total prize value of $600... that's over £450 in British pounds!

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning this awesome prize is fill out the form below, entries are open to everyone worldwide. Best of Luck!

The entry form is below. Can't see it? Click here!