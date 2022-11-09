Win a Castelli jacket for completing this survey!

We might share a common love of bikes, but we're all a bit different when it comes to deciding what to wear whilst in the saddle.

Do you covet style over substance? Environmental credentials over value for money? Or do you desire the latest technical innovation in all of your kit? Whatever it is that drives your kit choices and buying habits we want to hear from you.

The world of cycling is changing faster than ever, as is how people choose to spend their money. To help keep you abreast of all the developments and make sure we are reviewing the right kit, we would like you to tell us your views by clicking the link and completing our survey...

> Complete our survey for a chance to win a Castelli Perfetto Ros 2 jacket

We've teamed up with Saddleback to learn what you REALLY think of some of the most popular clothing and shoe brands in the cycling market and what makes a brilliant piece of kit. The results will be shared with them but any individual data is private, of course, and will not be shared with anyone or used to promote anything to you.

The survey should take about ten minutes to complete and to say thank you for your time, your entry will be placed into a prize draw for a chance to win a Castelli Perfetto ROS 2 jacket worth £245. Privacy terms apply. UK entrants only.

Here's the link to the survey again. Just click here...