We're hiring! Youtube presenter, road.cc

Yeah...I'm down to four. What I meant was the team almost picked itself. Thomas, Yates, Sagan, Nibali, Demare, Matthews and co meant there wasn't...
sure focus on whether the wheels are 0.05w better or 0.05w worse, and not which wheels they are testing against. Sure if they were 0.05 watts...
This is the point I was making....
mdavidford Have you not 'processed accreditation for Cyclist certification?' You are lagging behind.
Seems a bit pointless making them get back on their bikes for 107km. Just award a win to Demare and give them an extra rest day.
Agreed, seems a good team that values its riders and treats them well
Judge Katharine Moore said that the case was “a stark and tragic reminder of the dangers of speeding.”...
"Who knew that a zip would potentially decide the outcome of the Giro d’Italia."...
& this won't work with a 2 x11?
I completely agree with what you just said, I just want to correct this:...