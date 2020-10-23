Support road.cc

Video
Youtube-presenter-header

We're hiring! Youtube presenter, road.cc

Want to be the face of the road.cc Youtube channel? here's your chance...
by dave atkinson
Fri, Oct 23, 2020 11:05
0

Are you a fan of the limelight? Do you know lots of stuff about bikes? We're looking for someone to join the team as lead presenter on our Youtube channel. 

Reporting to the management team and working with the tech, video and commercial teams you’ll be responsible for presenting editorial and sponsored video content on the road.cc Youtube channel. You’ll be involved with planning the channel output, script writing and filming too. You’ll be a natural in front of the lens, and have a good knowledge of bikes and the latest cycling tech trends. There will be opportunities to represent the website at events in the UK and abroad. If you’re a multi-discipline rider there may be opportunities to work on mountain biking content too. We’re based in Bath, and the role will be centred there.

Key tasks

  • Presenting video on the road.cc Youtube channel
  • Interacting with the Youtube audience
  • Coming up with ideas and planning channel output
  • Script writing
  • Liaising with the commercial team
  • Creative pitching for sponsored content
  • Filming
  • Representing road.cc at events (when events are a thing again)

What’s on offer

  • Working with a multi-award winning team on a multi-award winning website
  • Competitive salary
  • Excellent working environment
  • Based in Bath with opportunities for work-based travel

The ideal candidate will be…

  • A cyclist, riding at a reasonably high level. You’ll need to be taken seriously by the Youtube audience, and they’re a tough bunch. 
  • Up-to-date with the latest bike tech across road and gravel
  • An engaging presenter
  • Comfortable on either side of a camera
  • Well-organised
  • Creative and dynamic
  • Up for it (we always say that)

The ideal candidate will have…

  • Experience of video presentation and production
  • Plenty of riding experience and technical knowledge
  • The ability to communicate well with the team and the readers and viewers
  • A bike (n+1)
  • A strong social following
  • A full, clean driving licence
  • Plenty of ideas and energy

How to apply

To apply for the role, email recruitment [at] f-at.co.uk with:

  • Your CV, and a covering letter
  • Your salary expectations
  • A showreel showcasing your presentation skills

Applications for the role will close on Friday 6 November.

Photo by Thomas Gamstaetter on Unsplash

Dave Atkinson

Dave is a founding father of road.cc, having previously worked on Cycling Plus and What Mountain Bike magazines back in the day. He also writes about e-bikes for our sister publication ebiketips. He's won three mountain bike bog snorkelling World Championships, and races at the back of the third cats.

