We're hiring! Youtube presenter, road.cc

Are you a fan of the limelight? Do you know lots of stuff about bikes? We're looking for someone to join the team as lead presenter on our Youtube channel.

Reporting to the management team and working with the tech, video and commercial teams you’ll be responsible for presenting editorial and sponsored video content on the road.cc Youtube channel. You’ll be involved with planning the channel output, script writing and filming too. You’ll be a natural in front of the lens, and have a good knowledge of bikes and the latest cycling tech trends. There will be opportunities to represent the website at events in the UK and abroad. If you’re a multi-discipline rider there may be opportunities to work on mountain biking content too. We’re based in Bath, and the role will be centred there.

Key tasks

Presenting video on the road.cc Youtube channel

Interacting with the Youtube audience

Coming up with ideas and planning channel output

Script writing

Liaising with the commercial team

Creative pitching for sponsored content

Filming

Representing road.cc at events (when events are a thing again)

What’s on offer

Working with a multi-award winning team on a multi-award winning website

Competitive salary

Excellent working environment

Based in Bath with opportunities for work-based travel

The ideal candidate will be…

A cyclist, riding at a reasonably high level. You’ll need to be taken seriously by the Youtube audience, and they’re a tough bunch.

Up-to-date with the latest bike tech across road and gravel

An engaging presenter

Comfortable on either side of a camera

Well-organised

Creative and dynamic

Up for it (we always say that)

The ideal candidate will have…

Experience of video presentation and production

Plenty of riding experience and technical knowledge

The ability to communicate well with the team and the readers and viewers

A bike (n+1)

A strong social following

A full, clean driving licence

Plenty of ideas and energy

How to apply

To apply for the role, email recruitment [at] f-at.co.uk with:

Your CV, and a covering letter

Your salary expectations

A showreel showcasing your presentation skills

Applications for the role will close on Friday 6 November.

Photo by Thomas Gamstaetter on Unsplash