Watch Live Virtual Tour de France Stage 5 on Zwift

The race heads up Mont Ventoux, climbing a whopping 1181m to Chalet Reynard, so this should be a day for the climbers. In a shock leadership decision, Team Ineos’ four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome has missed out on selection for the crucial mountain stage, instead being sent to race the flat, cobbled Champs Elysees stage tomorrow.

The decision could have something to do with Froome’s recent transfer to the Israel Start-Up Nation, though the more likely reason is the form of Rohan Dennis when it comes to virtual racing.

The Aussie TT specialist crushed his fellow teammates during the Ineos inter-team Zwift races a few weeks ago, hitting out early and holding some impressive power numbers during his ride up Alpe d’Zwift.

Listening to Geraint Thomas and Luke Rowe on the pair’s (excellent) podcast, Watt’s Occuring (butt), it also transpires that Froome is meant to be on a rest day on Sunday. The team, including Froome, Thomas and Rowe are currently at an altitude training camp on Mount Tiede, so Froome will have the added issue of the thin air.

GC rider Adam Yates takes to the start for Mitchelton Scott while Luis Meintjes starts in the yellow jersey for Team NTT. The women’s race runs on the same course with Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank leading the general classification.

