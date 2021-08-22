Vuelta Stage 9: Damiano Caruso takes long range solo victory on Alto de Velefique

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious) took a brilliant solo win on one of the hardest stages of the Vuelta a España.

The 33-year-old, who came second overall at the Giro d'Italia earlier this year, rode away from the rest of the breakaway to take a memorable win ahead of the main GC contenders racing up the mountain behind him.

Behind him Primoz Roglic maintained his lead in the race coming in second just ahead of Movistar's' Enric Mas.

A group containing Jack Haig, Miguel Angel Lopez and Adam Yates came in a few seconds later.

Like stage 18, stage 9 had more than 4,500 metres of vertical climbing, 1,000 metres more than any other day in the high mountains.

A hectic start led to tired legs in the finale but Roglic never looked in great difficulty despite a number of powerful attacks from Adam Yates.