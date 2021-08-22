Vuelta Stage 9: Damiano Caruso takes long range solo victory on Alto de Velefique

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- road.cc recommends
There's still too much of a disconnect between the vocabulary of motorists and cycling....
Odd comment. there are many downsides to social media, some inevitable, but many simply due to spite. If someone requested that people refrained...
This book has been long awaited. I know former BMX champion Charlie Reynolds well and I'm glad he's amongst those getting some wider recognition.
One of the guys I race BMX bikes with is in his mid 70s
Pubic bikes then?
Refreshing to see a double chainset on this type of bike, to provide the range AND small steps between ratios, that I feel would suit a larger sub...
Just to add to this - I ordered a CGR Ti January 1st and I'm still waiting on it. I've complained multiple times at the poor customer service, but...
Dent to the back of the helmet, misaligned front wheel and scuff to handlbars. Brain bleed but no other signs of coming off his bike mentioned like...
The tricky bit is getting the legal system to work with the portal. That is likely to need parliament, not just the quangos to work together.
Maybe - but what happens when the bridge is gone...?