Fabio Jakobsen wins Vuelta 2021 Stage 4 (copyright ASO, Photogomezsport)

Vuelta Stage 4: Fabio Jakobsen wins stage a year on from horror crash

Third career victory at Spanish Grand Tour for the Deceuninck-Quick Step sprinter; Rein Taaramae retains lead despite late crash
by Simon_MacMichael
Tue, Aug 17, 2021 16:51
0
Fabio Jakobsen of Deceuninck-Quick Step has won Stage 4 of the Vuelta a Espana, a year on from the horrific crash at the Tour of Poland last year that almost cost him his life.

On a tough finish in Molina de Aragon, the 24-year-old former Dutch national champion came round Arnaud Demare of Groupama-FDJ to win, with Magnus Cort of EF Pro Cycling third.

Rein Taaramae of Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert retains the race leader’s red jersey despite a late crash towards the end of the 163.9km stage from El Burgo de Osma.

The crash happened inside the final 3km, which on a flat stage means that the Estonian was given the same time as the main group.

Full report to follow.

