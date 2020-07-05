Video highlights as Virtual Tour de France heads into the mountains

TIBCO-Silicon’s Lauren Stephens and Julien Bernard of Trek-Segafredo were the respective winners of the women’s and men’s races at the Virtual Tour de France today on the conclusion of the first weekend of the event, which return next Saturday.
For today’s Stage 2, both the men and women tackled the Zwift Watopia mountain route, covering 29.8 kilometres.
Stephens’ victory means that TIBCO-Silicon Valley top the women’s overall classification with 170 points, a solid lead over second-placed Drops Cycling Team, whose Joss Lowden finished second
The men’s race, meanwhile, saw a tight finish between Bernard AG2R-La Mondiale’s Freddie Ovett, with the Trek-Segafedo rider just taking it on the line.
The four remaining stages of the Virtual Tour de France will take place over the next two weekends, as follows:
Saturday 11th July, stage 3: North-East France, 48 km (flat stage)
Sunday 12th July, stage 4: South-West France, 45.8 km (2 x 22.9 km laps, hilly stage)
Saturday 18th July, stage 5: Mont Ventoux, 22.9 km (finish at Chalet-Reynard, mountain stage)
Sunday 19th July, stage 6: Paris Champs-Elysées, 42.8 km (6 laps of the circuit).
There are also 2 remaining sportive versions in the form of the Virtual l’Étape du Tour de France, with 16 sessions spread over each of the next two weekend.
11th and 12th July, Stage 2: South-West France, 45.8 km (2 x 22.9 km laps, hilly stage)
18th and 19th July, Stage 3: Mont Ventoux, (22.9 km, finishing at the observatory).
It's hard to tell from the second photo, does it come with a "go pro" style mount?...
Chorus has taken a bit of a knock going to 12 speed, alloy levers now and the cranks have a unique BCD for smaller chainrings. Probably makes sense...
I had 2 pair, magical things. Took them touring in 99 round germany and austria. As a note on my fashion statments, I got a hand written note from...
I went to a blood donation session 30 miles away 3 weeks ago and Sod's Law dictated a puncture in my tubed tyre when I hadn't had one for weeks. No...
It was a civil claim and not B&W as you suggest.
I think it was mentioned in a comment on this very website, but making eye contact is all well and good, but as you are in the final approach it's...
I have been doing this for many years: just cut out a suitable piece from an old defunct tyre, which doesn't have to be very large, cut out any...
Even narrower than the M25!
Kask Mojito....GBP 59.00 from Wiggle. Colourful and arrives tomorrow. Job done. GPB 80.00 cheaper than my dead POC. Same tech as far as I can...
Yep, I find £100+ for a thin polyamide and elastane garment astounding. How is it 3 times better than my £40 Van Rysel jersey with similar zipper...