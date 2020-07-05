Back to news
Racing

Video highlights as Virtual Tour de France heads into the mountains

Zwift's Watopia Mountain course was the backdrop as top men's and women's teams battled it out...
by Simon_MacMichael
Sun, Jul 05, 2020 22:03
TIBCO-Silicon’s Lauren Stephens and Julien Bernard of Trek-Segafredo were the respective winners of the women’s and men’s races at the Virtual Tour de France today on the conclusion of the first weekend of the event, which return next Saturday.

For today’s Stage 2, both the men and women tackled the Zwift Watopia mountain route, covering 29.8 kilometres.

Stephens’ victory means that TIBCO-Silicon Valley top the women’s overall classification with 170 points, a solid lead over second-placed Drops Cycling Team, whose Joss Lowden finished second

The men’s race, meanwhile, saw a tight finish between Bernard AG2R-La Mondiale’s Freddie Ovett, with the Trek-Segafedo rider just taking it on the line.

The four remaining stages of the Virtual Tour de France will take place over the next two weekends, as follows:

Saturday 11th July, stage 3: North-East France, 48 km (flat stage)

Sunday 12th July, stage 4: South-West France, 45.8 km (2 x 22.9 km laps, hilly stage)

Saturday 18th July, stage 5: Mont Ventoux, 22.9 km (finish at Chalet-Reynard, mountain stage)

Sunday 19th July, stage 6: Paris Champs-Elysées, 42.8 km (6 laps of the circuit).

There are also 2 remaining sportive versions in the form of the Virtual l’Étape du Tour de France, with 16 sessions spread over each of the next two weekend.

11th and 12th July, Stage 2: South-West France, 45.8 km (2 x 22.9 km laps, hilly stage)

18th and 19th July, Stage 3: Mont Ventoux, (22.9 km, finishing at the observatory).

Virtual Tour de France
Zwift
watopia
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

