Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
Racing
Mathieu van der Poel charged with assault after incident at hotel hours before World Championship road raceMathieu van der Poel at Wollongong 2022 (copyright Simon Wilkinson, SWpix.com)

Mathieu van der Poel charged with assault after incident at hotel hours before World Championship road race

Dutch rider who was among favourites to win today abandoned after 35km following overnight visit to police station
by Simon_MacMichael
Sun, Sep 25, 2022 09:25
6

Mathieu van der Poel, who was among the favourites to win today’s Elite Men Road Race at the UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong, has been charged with assault following an incident overnight at his hotel, reports Sporza.

The Dutch rider, who attended a police station overnight, returned to his hotel at around 4am, around six hours before the start of the race – won by Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel – but abandoned after just 35km.

> Remco Evenepoel solos his way to World Championship victory

The 27 year old said that last night he was woken repeatedly by a pair of teenage girls knocking on the door of the hotel room in the southern Sydney suburb of Brighton-Le-Sands.

In a statement from New South Wales Police tweeted by journalist Thijs Zonneveld, a spokesperson said that following a “verbal altercation” between a man – van der Poel – and two teenage girls aged 13 and 14, “it is further alleged the man then pushed both teenagers, with one falling to the ground and the other being pushed into a wall, causing a minor graze to her elbow.

“Hotel management were notified of the incident, who then called police. Officers from St George police area command attended and arrested a 27-year-old man shortly after.”

Van der Poel, who has been required to surrender his passport, was charged with two counts of common assault and released on conditional bail, and is due to appear on Tuesday at Sutherland Local Court.

Belgian broadcaster Sporza reports that van der Poel confirmed before the start of today’s race that he was the rider involved in the incident.

“It’s true, yes. There was a small dispute. It was about noisy neighbours and they are quite strict here,” he explained.

“I wasn’t back in my room until 4 o’clock. That’s certainly not ideal. It’s a disaster, but I can’t change anything anymore. I’m trying to make the best of it."

“I’ll race on little sleep, hopefully on adrenaline. It was certainly not fun. It is what it is, I have to deal with it.”

Speaking about the incident itself, he said: “I went to bed early and many kids in the hallway of my room found it necessary to knock on the door continuously.

“After a few times I was done with it. I didn’t ask so nicely to stop. Then the police were called and I was taken away,” he added.

Mathieu van der Poel
UCI Road World Championships 2022
Simon MacMichael

Simon joined road.cc as news editor in 2009 and is now the site’s community editor, acting as a link between the team producing the content and our readers. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, he has reported on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, the latest developments in the bike industry and the sport’s biggest races. Now back in London full-time after 15 years living in Oxford and Cambridge, he loves cycling along the Thames but misses having his former riding buddy, Elodie the miniature schnauzer, in the basket in front of him.

Latest Comments

 