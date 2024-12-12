UAE Team Emirates at the 2024 Tour de France (ASO/Billy Ceusters)
UCI to ban use of carbon monoxide in pro cycling due to “health side effects” – but says controversial rebreathing method can still be used “in a medical setting” to test riders’ altitude training progress
The governing body argues “the complete lack of knowledge about the long-term effects of repeated inhalation of carbon monoxide” justifies a ban, but says the testing process carried out by the likes of UAE Team Emirates and Visma-Lease a Bike will remain
However, cycling’s governing body says that carbon monoxide’s use in a “strict” medical setting for testing, such as those carried out at training camps by UAE Team Emirates and Jonas Vingegaard’s Visma-Lease a Bike team, would remain authorised if a ban is put in place.
In a statement released on Thursday morning, the UCI announced that it will propose to its management committee that the use of carbon monoxide (CO) by riders should be banned, with a decision expected to be made at the governing body’s next meeting in Arras, France, at the end of January.
Providing an accurate means of measuring key blood values such as haemoglobin (a protein that facilities the movement of oxygen in red blood cells), several pro squads then confirmed that they use CO rebreathers to track their riders’ progress during red blood cell boosting altitude training camps.
However, despite not breaking any current anti-doping rules, those very same carbon monoxide rebreathers also allow for precise dosing of the gas into the lungs, which could potentially assist riders’ bodies in producing more red blood cells and improve their aerobic capacity, enhancing their performance artificially – an alternative use of the equipment which has not yet been proven to have been employed by any WorldTour teams.
The Visma-Lease a Bike rider also claimed he was unaware that the method could be “misused” for performance enhancement purposes, stating that he will refrain from using the gas if it is banned by the UCI and WADA.
(ASO/Charly Lopez)
And it’s that “misuse” which the UCI has focused on, as they prepare to ban the gas unless it is deployed in a strict controlled testing environment.
In a statement released today, the governing body said: “Carbon monoxide is a toxic, odourless gas that is often a cause of household accidents. Inhaled in low doses and under strict safety conditions, the gas is used in medicine as a tracer to measure the pulmonary diffusion of oxygen or of the total haemoglobin mass.
“However, when inhaled repeatedly in non-medical conditions, it can cause side effects such as headaches, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, chest pain, breathing difficulties, and even loss of consciousness.
“The UCI considers that these health side effects, and the complete lack of knowledge about the long-term effects of repeated inhalation of carbon monoxide, justify a ban on the use of this gas due to medical reasons.
“Its use in a medical setting, by qualified medical personnel, and within the strict context of assessing total haemoglobin mass, would, however, remain authorised.”
“Carbon monoxide rebreathing is a technique that has already been validated for 20 years and has been used by climbers, endurance sportsmen and athletes around the world to measure haemoglobin mass when they go to altitude,” Swart said during UAE’s training camp in Spain this week.
“We’ve been very good with our altitude training camps in the last seven years. We feel that we’ve done a really good job in terms of the benefit, but there’s no way that you can quantify that clearly, other than measuring haemoglobin mass.
“So, two years ago, we decided to assess whether or not our riders were improving to our expectations. And so, it was an exercise that we conducted over 18 months and assessed the haemoglobin mass using carbon monoxide rebreathing which is a very standardised technique with very specific equipment.
“Actually, we finished that process now and our results show that our training camps are actually very well suited to the maximal adaptation for our riders which we see in the performances as well.
“So, we actually don't need to do the tests any further. We don’t plan to do any more.”
(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
After confirming the end of UAE’s dalliance with the controversial method, Swart then criticised what he deemed to be the “sensationalist” initial reporting on the issue in July, and dismissed the idea that teams would be using CO to artificially enhance their riders’ performances.
“I think it’s quite a sensationalist article that’s been published and speculating about using a technique that would be quite complicated and probably not something that I can see anybody actually doing,” he said of the alleged performance-enhancing benefits.
“It doesn’t come across as realistic. So, I think there’s a lot of sensation.”
After obtaining a PhD, lecturing, and hosting a history podcast at Queen's University Belfast, Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021
