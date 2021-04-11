Mother of 'caring' cyclist who was killed in a suspected hit and run pays tribute

The mother of a 'loving' and 'caring' cyclist who was killed in a suspected hit and run has paid tribute to her son.

Matthew Brimble, 37, was struck by the motorist while riding on Caerleon Road in Newport, South Wales.

His devastated mother said: "What can I say, but I am truly heartbroken that I have lost another son.

"Matthew had his moments but he was a loving, caring son and best friend and he would not hurt a soul – I can’t believe he has been taken so soon."

Wales Online report that the collision took place at approximately 2am on Wednesday 31 March and involved an Audi A3 which allegedly did not stop at the scene.

Mr Brimble was taken to the local hospital where he sadly died.

A 26-year-old man from Newport was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

His mother added: "Matthew is gone but not forgotten as he surely touched everybody’s heart who knew him.

"I’m going to miss my first born but he is with his brother, uncle Scotty and his Nana and Granch.”

The 26 year old who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has now been released on police bail pending further enquiries.