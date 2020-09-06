Tour de France Stage 9: Tadej Pogacar wins, Primoz Roglic takes yellow

Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma has taken the overall lead of the Tour de France this afternoon, but was pipped to the Stage 9 win in Laruns by his friend and rival Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates on a day that will go down in Slovenian sporting history.

Pogacar, who turns 22 later this month and was third overall at last year's Vuelta a Espana, won by Roglic, becomes the youngest stage winner at the Tour de France this century following his victory in the 153km stage from Pau to Laurens.

Adam Yates of Mitchelton-Scott, who began the day in the yellow jersey of race leader, lost around a minute to his rivals and slips to 8th overall, one place behind Pogacar whose 10 bonus seconds today have cut his deficit on the race lead to 44 seconds.

Defending champion Egan Bernal of Ineos Grenadiers moves into second place overall, 21 seconds behind Roglic ahead of tomorrow's rest day, with Cofidis rider Guillaume Martin a further 7 seconds back in third place on the general classification.

Full report and reaction to follow.