Tour de France Stage 9: Tadej Pogacar wins, Primoz Roglic takes yellow

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Features
- Forum
- Opinion
- Events
The question now is whether the Irish legal system will prove to view the killing of a cyclist as the minor misdemeanor it appears to be in the UK
I've been trying to lobby the police to run some speed enforcement on a narrow road near me that has a 40mph limit and frequently used as a rat run...
Roadside fans made me uncomfortable prior to the pandemic, but today really had my teeth on edge. I'm amazed a ride hasn't dismounted and had.....
Still don't like cylists. It is getting repetitive.
I certainly noticed the improvement swapping between Fulcrum Racing 5 (winter) and Fulcrum Racing 3s (summer), so why not buy a second hand pair of...
Pre-lockdown I was spending £3000 per year on a season ticket for the train, so working from home is a bonus from that point of view....
I apologise that this post is not about the racing, but I think that the choice for Zwift of using Weapon of Choice, Fatboy Slim, as their...
Mostly true (apart from the 'this rubbish' bit, and they can have benefits beyond just 'sport' riding). But given that the article is titled "How...
I had a quick look and they've listed natto (basically soya beans fermented in straw) as one of their disgusting foods. Admittedly, it's a strange,...
Come on. let's just stop all this. Go out for a bike ride