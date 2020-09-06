Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Racing
Tour de France logo on yellow 3x2

Tour de France Stage 9: Tadej Pogacar wins, Primoz Roglic takes yellow

Slovenian friends and rivals take the spoils at end of second day in the Pyrenees
by Simon_MacMichael
Sun, Sep 06, 2020 15:42
0

Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma has taken the overall lead of the Tour de France this afternoon, but was pipped to the Stage 9 win in Laruns by his friend and rival Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates on a day that will go down in Slovenian sporting history.

Pogacar, who turns 22 later this month and was third overall at last year's Vuelta a Espana, won by Roglic, becomes the youngest stage winner at the Tour de France this century following his victory in the 153km stage from Pau to Laurens.

Adam Yates of Mitchelton-Scott, who began the day in the yellow jersey of race leader, lost around a minute to his rivals and slips to 8th overall, one place behind Pogacar whose 10 bonus seconds today have cut his deficit on the race lead to 44 seconds.

Defending champion Egan Bernal of Ineos Grenadiers moves into second place overall, 21 seconds behind Roglic ahead of tomorrow's rest day, with Cofidis rider Guillaume Martin a further 7 seconds back in third place on the general classification.

Full report and reaction to follow.

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments