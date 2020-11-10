Former cycling minister joins fellow Tory MPs in urging government to pull support for pop-up bike lanes and low traffic neighbourhoods

Former minister for cycling Robert Goodwill is among 14 backbench Conservative MPs who have written to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps urging him to withdraw support for emergency cycle lanes and low traffic neighbourhoods, claiming that the policy is “indefensible.”

The letter, dated 5 November and headed “The Uncalled-for War on the Motorist,” comes from the All Party Parliamentary Group Fair Fuel for UK Motorists and Hauliers, comes ahead of the expected announcement this week of the second tranche of funding for emergency active travel infrastructure.

It claims that “millions of constituents across the country are feeling victimised by draconian charges and road restrictions initiated by local authorities and funded it seems, by the Department of Transport,” adding that “the anger out there is palpable.”

The MPs call for a halt to the roll out and the withdrawal of “the plethora of new road narrowing, blockades and dedicated cycle lanes eating into our town and city roads,” describing the funding being spent on such initiatives as “simply a high-priced idealistic formula for even more congestion and the associated increased pollution that comes from resultant slower moving or stationery vehicles.”

They also call on plans for the London Congestion Charging Zone to be expanded to the entire area within the North and South Circular roads to be abandoned, and for the public to be consulted on schemes affecting the roads.

The letter is also endorsed by the lobby groups Fair Fuel UK, the Association of British Drivers and the Motorcycle Action Group, as well as the Road Haulage Association, each of which regularly oppose measures designed to promote active travel and curb motor traffic and associated air pollution.

There is little prospect of the core demand of the government pulling support for emergency cycle lanes and LTNs being met.

Less than a fortnight ago, in response to a petition posted on the UK Parliament website that called for a halt to funding for such schemes, the government reiterated its support for them, with the Department for Transport emphasising that “We know the majority of people support giving more road space to cycling and walking in their local area.”

The Department for Transport said: “Local authorities have a duty to manage their roads for the benefit of all traffic, including cyclists and pedestrians. The more people that cycle and walk, the more road space is freed up for those who really need to drive. Encouraging more cycling and walking is a key part of the Government’s efforts to reduce harmful emissions from transport, as well as to help make people healthier.”

It underlined that LTNs “deliver a wide range of benefits – a safer and more pleasant environment for residents, more walking and cycling and better air quality,” and that school streets “can reduce the number of people driving their children to school by up to a third.

“There are often concerns that reallocating road space will have a negative impact on business,” the DfT’s continued.

“However, evidence shows that people who walk and cycle take more trips to the high street over the course of a month than people who drive.

“Making access to high streets easier by walking and cycling has a proven economic benefit. Well planned improvements in the walking environment can deliver up to a 40 per cent increase in shopping footfall and high street walking, cycling and public realm improvements can increase retail sales by up to 30 per cent.

“Evidence also shows that investment in cycling and walking is supported by the majority of people in local communities.

“Although some schemes have attracted negative attention, this is still only a small minority of the people living in those areas.”

It added: “Different types of intervention will be appropriate in different places. For example, what works in urban areas may not be suitable in rural areas or smaller towns, where people are more reliant on private vehicles.

“Schemes must balance the needs of cyclists and pedestrians with the needs of other road users, including motorists and local businesses.”