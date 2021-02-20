Near Miss of the Day 545: Tesco driver nearly wipes out cyclist

Today's close pass footage shows an impatient Tesco driver trying to overtake a rider as they approach a set of traffic lights at the foot of a hill.

The video, captured by Gary, from Dorset, shows him descending in wet conditions.

As he gets close to the traffic lights a Tesco van goes around him before moving back into the left hand lane nearly wiping him out in the process.

Gary, who works at Poole Hospital, was travelling along the B3073 near Wimborne Minster on his way home.

He said: "I didn't want to go and speak to the driver [after], but I knew I had to.

"I approached him very calmly, and tried to get him to see it from my point of view, even informing him I drive vehicles larger than his almost daily.

"My advice to him was simply, wait behind, you can't push people into the kerb just to get to the red light.

"I did that rather than just going on my way because I don't think he had any clue what he was doing was wrong.

"He said to me he was trying to ''get round me before the light, and I had to brake as well'.

"That tells me he thinks he was doing the right thing by overtaking and I should have braked to let him back in.

"The idea that perhaps not overtaking, just to sit at a red traffic light, didn't seem to have entered his mind."

