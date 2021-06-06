Teenage cyclist dies after being knocked down by bus driver

A 15-year-old cyclist has died after he was involved in a collision with a bus last night.

Emergency services scrambled to Baird Terrace in Harthill, North Lanarkshire, Scotland, after the boy, named locally as Jay Gallacher, was struck at around 8.10pm on Saturday, June 5.

Ambulance crews attended but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene, the Daily Record reports.

The 58-year-old female driver of the bus, which had been heading down travelling south on Church Street at the time of the incident, was taken to Wishaw General Hospital as a precaution.

Paying tribute on Facebook, the Harthill Community page said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Jay Gallacher following the tragic accident on Church Street yesterday evening.

"We are sure the thoughts of everyone in the village is with them at this time also."

A Go Fund Me page has been set up in Jay's memory and it has already raised £1,285. If you wish to donate you can do so here.

Roads Policing Officers are appealing for information from the public after the accident.

Sergeant Ryan McAuley said: “A teenager has lost his life as a result of this collision and our thoughts at this time are with his family and friends

"It is imperative that we establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“A number of people were in the area at the time and we are asking those who have not already spoken to police to get in contact with us.

“You may also have dash-cam footage and we would ask you to check back and come forward with it.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 3610 of Saturday, June 5.