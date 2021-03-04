Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
Child allegedly pushed over by cyclist in Belgium (Facebook video still)

Suspended sentence for cyclist filmed knocking over five year old in Belgium

Case was brought after footage of incident on Christmas Day went viral on social media
by Simon_MacMichael
Thu, Mar 04, 2021 07:53
0

A cyclist who was filmed knocking over a four-year-old girl in Belgium on Christmas Day has been ordered to pay a symbolic €1 in damages claimed by the child’s family, with a judge also suspending sentencing for one year.

Footage of the incident, which happened close to the popular tourist destination of the Baraque Michel inn near Liege, went viral on social media after it was posted by the child’s father.

It showed the rider apparently sticking out his left knee to push the girl, named Neïa, out of the way after he came round a bend on a snow-covered path and found the child and her mother in his way.

The 61-year-old cyclist, who lives locally, handed himself into police after they launched an appeal and spent a night in the cells.

With the public prosecutor pressing charges of intentional assault and battery to a minor, the cyclist could have faced up to a year in jail.

But handing down its decision today, the court in Verviers, while agreeing that the footage showed that the cyclist had been riding too fast and there was insufficient space to overtake safely, stopped short of imposing an immediate custodial sentence, reports Le Soir.

In its decision, the court said that “the cyclist [had] dealt, by lack of foresight or precaution, an involuntary blow, without intention to attack the person of others, to Neïa.”

It added that “the defendant should have taken into account the climatic conditions (snow and frost) and the presence of many people including children, on this holiday, to adapt his speed and his conduct.”

In deciding to suspend the pronouncement of the sentence for a year, the court took into account factors including the relative seriousness of the case, the defendant’s character and lack of previous convictions, plus the time he spent in custody.

At an earlier hearing on 3 February, the cyclist said that he had not caused the child to fall on purpose.

“When I left my home and set off, there was hardly anyone there,” he explained. “It was only on this portion, of about 1 kilometre, near the Baraque Michel, that there were a lot of pedestrians.

“I braked, I adapted my speed and I activated my 120 decibel horn. As I passed the little girl, I felt my rear wheel slipping. To avoid the fall I rebalanced myself by doing a knee movement. I felt that I had touched the little girl but I did not immediately realise that she had fallen.”

The girl’s father, who had been filming, did see, however. “The father grabbed me by the shoulders and yelled,” the cyclist said.

“I apologised by telling him I had not seen her. Since she was threatening me, I went on my way when I saw that the little girl had got up and was not injured,” he added.

Belgium
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments