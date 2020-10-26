One in three drivers don’t give cyclists enough space when passing claims survey

One in three motorists do not give cyclists sufficient space when overtaking and are unaware of the penalties for failing to do so, according to Cycling Scotland.

The national cycling organisation is urging motorists to give bike riders at least 1.5 metres space, with its campaign coinciding with the clocks going back yesterday.

It also comes ahead of a consultation into proposed changes to the Highway Code closing tomorrow, with a number of cycling organisations urging that a 1.5 metre minimum passing distance being incorporated.

Driving too close to people cycling is an offence and can result in 3 points on your licence. As clocks go back, we're reminding drivers across Scotland to #GiveCycleSpace - RT to support. pic.twitter.com/Xv9cX4Crg1 — Cycling Scotland (@CyclingScotland) October 26, 2020

Currently, Rule 163 of the Highway Code says that drivers should “give motorcyclists, cyclists and horse riders at least as much room as you would when overtaking a car.”

Cycling Scotland also found that nearly two in three drivers, 64 per cent, were not aware that a close pass on a cyclist could result in their licences being endorsed with three penalty points,

That’s despite a number of police forces throughout the UK, including Police Scotland, regularly mounting patrols to tackle motorists who overtake cyclists too closely.

Originally pioneered by West Midlands Police’s road policing unit which launched its award-winning Operation Close Pass in September 2016, such initiatives have since been rolled out by police forces across the country.

Typically, a plain-clothes officer on a bike will radio ahead to uniformed colleagues when a driver has made a close pass, with the motorist then stopped and educated about the correct distance to allow with the help of a ‘close pass’ mat, many of which were supplied to forces following a successful crowdfunding campaign by the charity Cycling UK.

In cases of particularly poor overtaking, or where the motorist refuses to be educated by officers, drivers can also be referred for prosecution.