“Speeding” cyclists equally to blame for serious collision on bike path, judge rules

Two cyclists who were involved in a serious collision on a National Cycle Route, which left one of the riders requiring resuscitation after his heart stopped, have been found equally to blame for the crash by a judge, who said the cyclists were “travelling at twice the safe speed” and were oblivious to each other’s presence when the “inevitable” crash took place.
Joseph Merrick and Nigel Dick, both cycling home from work at the time of the collision, were injured when they crashed into each other at one of the junctions connecting the National Cycle Network’s routes 7 and 75, between Linwood and Johnstone, Renfrewshire, on 26 August 2019, the Glasgow Times reports.
Mr Dick, a 54-year-old senior control engineer, was seriously injured in the collision and lost consciousness at the scene. He was later told that his heart had stopped and that he required resuscitation.
Following the incident, he raised an action at the Court of Session in Edinburgh, Scotland’s highest civil court, seeking damages from Mr Merrick, a 66-year-old teacher.
At the court this week, lawyers for Mr Dick argued that Merrick should be apportioned 75 per cent of the blame for the collision and the serious injuries sustained by the 54-year-old.
However, judge Lord Sandison concluded that both riders were equally at fault for the crash, due to their speed and apparent failure to anticipate each other’s presence as they approached the junction.
“I do not find it possible to conclude that the fault of either contributed more to the causation of the accident and its consequences than the fault of the other, or that one was more blameworthy than the other,” Lord Sandison said.
“Each was travelling at about twice the safe speed for him and each completely failed, for no good reason, to take the steps necessary to observe the presence of the other until the collision was inevitable.
“Neither had any priority over the other, and the responsibility to take reasonable care for the safety of himself and others was equally incumbent on each.”
Despite finding that Mr Merrick’s role in the crash materially contributed to the loss, damage, and injuries sustained by Mr Dick, the judge said that in the circumstances he considered it “just and equitable” to hold each cyclist 50 per cent responsible.
Lord Sandison also pointed out that it was important to appreciate that national cycle routes “are not roads”.
“They are simply paths, open to cyclists as well as anyone else who wishes to use them other than by way of motorised vehicles, be that pedestrians, children on scooters, teenagers on skateboards, or mothers pushing prams,” he said.
“Their users can be young or old, nimble, or lumbering, able to see and hear well or not, alert to their surroundings, or lost in their favourite music or a podcast on their headphones.
“Pedestrians occupy no lesser place in the hierarchy of users than cyclists. Every user must respect the interests of every other user.”
Sandison noted that the case would be continued, if necessary, to assess the level of damages.
This collision isn’t the first time a high-profile crash between two cyclists has taken place on a cycle path near Glasgow.
At the 2023 UCI World Cycling Championships, hosted by the Scottish city, Italian track rider Simone Consonni, an Olympic gold medallist in the team pursuit in 2021, suffered a broken collarbone and wrist after a cyclist on an e-bike collided head-on with him and teammate Francesco Lamon as the pair enjoyed a leisurely spin along the River Clyde ahead of their race the following day.
The e-bike rider, meanwhile, reportedly fell into the river following the collision, which occurred close to the Italian team’s hotel near Glasgow’s Exhibition Centre.
“I wanted to do two hours to stretch my legs ahead of tomorrow,” the 28-year-old former world champion said at the time. “Francesco and I went out and we got on to this narrow cycle path, with this blind left half-turn, and this other cyclist on an e-bike was coming from the other side, with panniers, carrying quite a bit of weight.
“I tried to avoid him by turning to the left but from what I remember he hit me on the right shoulder with his helmet. I did some x-rays, my collarbone is slightly chipped, the left scaphoid is broken.”
13 comments
It would be nice if they referenced what speed they were going and what they determined the safe speed to be...
The judge mentions safe speed in his comments there, specifically as a factor in the crash, but there's no hint as to what he considered the safe speed was or how they worked out the cyclists were going twice as fast as that ?
I wondered that too. 15mph is supposedly the max recommended speed for shared paths, purpose-built ones like this should surely be designed to permit that so is he really suggesting both riders were doing 30mph? Laughable if so.
This is the junction: https://www.cyclestreets.net/location/29825/
No give way markings on the path by the looks of it and a bit of a downhill where you could build up speed coming off route 75. I'd agree with the judge here.
It's one of those where you might expect to have priority if you are riding along the main route (straigh along route 7 in this case), but it's not marked. There's a railway line cycle path that I regularly use where often other cyclists/e-scooter riders will shoot out of a side path onto the route. I would always give way to traffic on the main route, but without road markings, the reality is nobody really has priority and you just need to be ready to give way yourself.
Dear Justice Lord Sandison -
Please can you now explain why a cyclist should not be criticised or penalised for choosing to ride on a road rather than a 'shared-use path'?
Thanks,
Brooksby
I think Mr Dick wants a compensation because he lost his control engineer job when his boss found out that he lost control.
Does this man hold similar sensibility when a vehicle is involved in the collision? If so, can we vote him to a higher position of office?
Lord Sandison may be surprised to find out that many sections of National Cycles Routes are roads. Perhaps he would like to help Sustrans persuade local authorities that allowing motor vehicles to do 60mph on designated NCRs is equally unsafe.
I've never had any luck in my correspondance with Northamptonshire.
And the lesson is.... dont rely on compensation culture to give you your fix of "justice" without being extremely certain of the grounds of your case.
Now its not stated but it is implied that Mr Dick will get some compo, but this is probably counter balanced by the fact that Mr Merrick will be able to claim 50% of his losses from Mr Dick.
Mr Merricks lawyers are now probably running around totting up the theoretical money Mr Dick owes Mr Merrick in order to reduce the overall value of his claim. Though since Mr Dick (by name and by nature apparently) had the worst injuries its likely there will be a payout (from House Insurance?) in his favour...
Personally I think this sort of shizzle should be stopped unless outright neglidgence can be shown...but hey what do I know?
But Dick's injuries appear considerably more serious than Merrick's and so Dick is likely to pocket a large sum in compensation. The very fact that a Court was asked to adjudicate indicates a substantial sum is at stake. Given Dick's representatives appear to have accepted he wasn't blameless (they suggested a 75/25 liability split), it would suggest they knew all along their argument was weak. However their instructing insurance company would have deemed it worthwhile trying for a better liability split. This is a common situation. The judge's comments about quantum ('we'll continue if you really need me to asses damages for you') are also common. In most serious injury cases I've been involved in we would try to agree damages whilst still arguing about liability. Any part of the case that relies on Court intervention is expensive and can be somewhat unpredictable at times!
Judge's comments seem fair, except "or lost in their favourite music or a podcast on their headphones.". Surely if you are taking yourself out of the "aware of your surroundings" area, you start losing ground on the 50/50 argument. This could be applied to anyone that decides that the paths are their own private playgrounds and is not in the same league as the infrim or who are able to see/hear well less well.
He wasn't talking about the two cyclists involved in this incident, but path users in general.
I know.