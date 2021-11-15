Support road.cc

Speeding driver who killed cyclist in hit-and-run crash jailed for six years

Speeding driver who killed cyclist in hit-and-run crash jailed for six years

“I constantly wonder that if the driver had stopped and called the emergency services, that my son may have survived,” says Matthew Brimble’s mother
by Simon_MacMichael
Mon, Nov 15, 2021 17:43
A speeding driver who killed a cyclist then fled the scene has been jailed for six years.

Dominik Jablonicky, aged 27 and from Newport, pleaded guilty last month to causing the death by dangerous driving of 37-year-old Matthew Brimble.

The Audi A3 driver crashed into Mr Brimble on Carleon Road, Newport at around 2am on 31 March this year. The cyclist died in the Grange hospital from his injuries.

Dominik Jablonicky

Jablonicky (pictured above), originally from the Czech Republic, was sentenced today at Newport Crown Court, where he was also banned from driving for nine years.

Passing sentence, Judge Daniel Williams said: “You were not fit to drive and your driving in the build up to that collision reflects that. I have seen footage of the collision and it defies description.

“You were driving in such a condition and at such speed it left you in no condition to react to any hazard on the road.

“Mr Brimble in no way contributed to the collision, he was entirely blameless.

“You are entirely to blame for the collision and so callously made off afterwards leaving Mr Brimble to his fate.”

In a statement released via Gwent Police following today’s hearing, Mr Brimble's mother said: “With the loss of my son Matthew, it has absolutely physically and mentally exhausted me to the extent I suffer with insomnia, anxiety and panic attacks – no mother should outlive their child.

Matthew Brimble

“I have lost both my children and I cannot bear the thought of a future without them – I feel empty, hopeless and helpless, it is so overwhelming.

“Matthew was loved and will forever be missed by family and friends.  Everyone loved his cheeky smile and sense of humour.

“I constantly wonder that if the driver had stopped and called the emergency services, that my son may have survived,” she added.

“No prison sentence will ever bring my son back and I am heartbroken, I will never be called ‘Mum’ again.”

PC Spencer Clease, of Gwent Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of Matthew Brimble and I hope the sentence imposed by the court today provides some closure for them.

“The dangerous driving the defendant displayed on that morning in March 2021 was truly shocking. Jablonicky was driving at high speeds on a 30mph road when he collided with Mr Brimble’s bike.

“He then showed no concern for Mr Brimble as he fled the scene without stopping to help. Jablonicky will have to spend the rest of his life with the knowledge that his driving has resulted in the death of Mr Brimble.

“At Gwent Police, we’re committed to making our roads safer and we will take action against anyone who puts the lives of others at risk by dangerous driving,” he added.

“This tragic case highlights the dreadful consequences dangerous driving can have and should serve as a warning to all road users of the lifelong impact your actions can have on families.” 

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

