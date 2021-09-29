Support road.cc

Hit-and-run driver admits causing death of South Wales cyclist

Dominik Jablonicky to be sentenced next month for killing Matthew Brimble in Newport in March
by Simon_MacMichael
Wed, Sep 29, 2021 12:45
4

A hit-and-run driver pleaded guilty to causing the death by dangerous driving of a cyclist in Newport in South Wales, reports Wales Online.

Matthew Brimble, aged 37, died in The Grange Hospital after he was struck by Dominik Jablonicky, 27, who was driving an Audi A3 on Carleon Road at around 2am on 31 March this year.

South Wales Police said in an appeal at the time that the driver had failed to stop at the scene of the fatal crash, near the town’s Cenotaph, and Jablonicky was arrested later that day.

Following Mr Brimble’s  death, his mother said: “What can I say, but I am truly heartbroken that I have lost another son.

“Matthew had his moments but he was a loving, caring son and best friend and he would not hurt a soul – I can’t believe he has been taken so soon.”

“Matthew is gone but not forgotten as he surely touched everybody’s heart who knew him,” she added.

“I’m going to miss my first born but he is with his brother, uncle Scotty and his Nana and Granch.”

Jablonicky, originally from the Czech Republic and now living in Newport, has been remanded in custody following his guilty plea and has also been banned from driving with immediate effect.

Pre-sentencing reports are now being compiled ahead of him being sentenced at Newport Crown Court on 29 October.

