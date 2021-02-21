Near Miss of the Day 546: A series of close passes in Richmond Park

Following a week in which there have been calls to ban motor traffic from Royal Parks for good - today's near miss video is a series of close passes in Richmond.

Youtuber, Changethetraffic, who posted the video, said: "I used to cycle regularly through Richmond Park.

"After lockdown though, for some odd reason, the traffic has become a nightmare. It feels busier and drivers are much more aggressive.

"The concept of leaving distance when passing cyclists seems to not even exist for a lot of them.

"For the first time, I recall having a whole series of close passes; three to four cars in a row passing me, and sometimes my family, within touching distance.

"This worsening of traffic and dangerous driving seems to be common throughout London.

"I’m experiencing two or three times more dangerous incidents than before lockdown, including more abuse.

"Always while riding legally and considerately."

On Thursday, a cyclist was taken to hospital after a shocking crash in Richmond Park which left the rider with facial injuries.

The incident led to calls from the London Cycling Campaign and many others on social media for through traffic to be banned from the park.

