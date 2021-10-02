road.cc Recommends updated with 13 great products from Ribble, Boardman, Silca, Fairlight, Prime + more

The latest update to road.cc Recommends has gone live with our pick of the very best bikes and kit that we reviewed in June 2021, and we've added some excellent products to the mix.

As you'll hopefully all know by now, road.cc Recommends is a shiny extension to our reviews section in which we pick out the products that have reviewed the best over the previous month. Anything that got less than eight and a bit out of ten we don't wanna know, this is the crème de la crème. Here are the lucky 13 things we've added for September...

Santini Redux Istinto Women's Bib Shorts

Fairlight Cycles Faran 2.0

CamelChops Blimp 2.0 handlebar bag

dhb Blok Bib Short

Boardman Carbon Cycle Shoes

Silca Synergetic Drip Lube

Assos UMA GT Wind Jacket

Santini Redux Stamina Women’s Gilet

Prime Race Computer Mount

BeElite Chamois Cream

Vitus Substance CRS-2 2021

Ribble Endurance AL e Enthusiast Shimano 105 2021

Cube Reaction Hybrid Performance 500

First up, it's the electrified Ribble Endurance AL e Enthusiast. Stu says this bike offers "fun, pleasurable handling and a high-quality ride with the addition of a power plant that delivers plenty of smooth assistance on the hills." A relaxed road bike with a boost from the ebikemotion system when you need it.

This month's selection also has a 10/10 score, with Mike Stenning giving top marks to Silca's Synergetic lube... what makes this stuff so special? It keeps your chain, cassette and chainring amazingly clean according to Mik, and should keep your chain running smoothly outdoors or in. There's no oil to stain your clothes, walls or anything else, which many cyclists may find particularly useful... not to mention a bottle should last you around 12,000 miles, which makes the £32 price tag seem more appealing.

Boardman's Carbon road shoes also make it in, with Boardman delivering a truly excellent shoe for the money according to our reviewer Stu. You'd be hard-pressed to find two dials for optimal tensioning and a carbon sole for under 100 quid elsewhere, and in this shoe Boardman has delivered.

