road.cc Recommends updated with 13 great products from Ribble, Boardman, Silca, Fairlight, Prime + more

The latest update to road.cc Recommends has gone live with our pick of the very best bikes and kit that we reviewed in June 2021, and we've added some excellent products to the mix.
As you'll hopefully all know by now, road.cc Recommends is a shiny extension to our reviews section in which we pick out the products that have reviewed the best over the previous month. Anything that got less than eight and a bit out of ten we don't wanna know, this is the crème de la crème. Here are the lucky 13 things we've added for September...
Santini Redux Istinto Women's Bib Shorts
Fairlight Cycles Faran 2.0
CamelChops Blimp 2.0 handlebar bag
dhb Blok Bib Short
Boardman Carbon Cycle Shoes
Silca Synergetic Drip Lube
Assos UMA GT Wind Jacket
Santini Redux Stamina Women’s Gilet
Prime Race Computer Mount
BeElite Chamois Cream
Vitus Substance CRS-2 2021
Ribble Endurance AL e Enthusiast Shimano 105 2021
Cube Reaction Hybrid Performance 500
First up, it's the electrified Ribble Endurance AL e Enthusiast. Stu says this bike offers "fun, pleasurable handling and a high-quality ride with the addition of a power plant that delivers plenty of smooth assistance on the hills." A relaxed road bike with a boost from the ebikemotion system when you need it.
This month's selection also has a 10/10 score, with Mike Stenning giving top marks to Silca's Synergetic lube... what makes this stuff so special? It keeps your chain, cassette and chainring amazingly clean according to Mik, and should keep your chain running smoothly outdoors or in. There's no oil to stain your clothes, walls or anything else, which many cyclists may find particularly useful... not to mention a bottle should last you around 12,000 miles, which makes the £32 price tag seem more appealing.
Boardman's Carbon road shoes also make it in, with Boardman delivering a truly excellent shoe for the money according to our reviewer Stu. You'd be hard-pressed to find two dials for optimal tensioning and a carbon sole for under 100 quid elsewhere, and in this shoe Boardman has delivered.
The road.cc Recommends Show
As usual, a road.cc Recommends show on our YouTube channel will follow this selection, so be sure to watch on Sunday after it goes live at 12:30pm. We'll be talking about all of our picks in more depth, and also regular spots such as coffee stop of the month and our favourite komoot route will feature too.
Be sure to head on over to road.cc Recommends to check out all the latest additions, and subscribe to our YouTube channel ahead of the show on Sunday.
