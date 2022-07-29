Support road.cc

road.cc Podcast episode 30: Bike baggage chaos + are aluminium bikes a match for carbon in 2022?

We catch up with Laka's Nick Sutton about lost bikes and talk about the rise and rise of aluminium in our latest podcast episode...
by Jack Sexty
Fri, Jul 29, 2022 15:01
There’s a global crisis with luggage going walkies right now, and unfortunately that includes bikes... it's the main topic of our latest podcast episode, plus in part two, George, Dave and John are having a good old chat about aluminium bikes. 

 
We speak to Nick Sutton of Laka about what you should do if you find yourself in the unfortunate position where your bike is ‘lost’ by an airline. Listen for some top tips and make sure you give yourself the best chance of being reunited with your pride and joy should the worst happen; we've also pulled out all the important details of this chat in a separate feature on the subject

2022 Mason Definition Chorus - front.jpg

Aluminium bikes sure have come a long way since those tooth-rattling days of yore... but just how good are they compared to early alloy race bikes of the 90s, and are they here to stay? George, John and Dave discuss, and invariably come to pretty different conclusions to our very own nostalgia correspondent Steve Thomas... 

> Steve Thomas: "Aluminium frames are the work of the devil"

Jack Sexty

Arriving at road.cc in 2017 via 220 Triathlon Magazine, Jack dipped his toe in most jobs on the site and over at eBikeTips before being named the new editor of road.cc in 2020, much to his surprise. His cycling life began during his students days, when he cobbled together a few hundred quid off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story) and bought his first road bike - a Trek 1.1 that was quickly relegated to winter steed, before it was sadly pinched a few years later. Creatively replacing it with a Trek 1.2, Jack mostly rides this bike around local cycle paths nowadays, but when he wants to get the racer out and be competitive his preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking - the latter being another long story.  

Latest Comments

 