road.cc Podcast episode 30: Bike baggage chaos + are aluminium bikes a match for carbon in 2022?

There’s a global crisis with luggage going walkies right now, and unfortunately that includes bikes... it's the main topic of our latest podcast episode, plus in part two, George, Dave and John are having a good old chat about aluminium bikes.

We speak to Nick Sutton of Laka about what you should do if you find yourself in the unfortunate position where your bike is ‘lost’ by an airline. Listen for some top tips and make sure you give yourself the best chance of being reunited with your pride and joy should the worst happen; we've also pulled out all the important details of this chat in a separate feature on the subject.

Aluminium bikes sure have come a long way since those tooth-rattling days of yore... but just how good are they compared to early alloy race bikes of the 90s, and are they here to stay? George, John and Dave discuss, and invariably come to pretty different conclusions to our very own nostalgia correspondent Steve Thomas...

The road.cc Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music, and if you have an Alexa you can just tell it to play the road.cc Podcast. It's also embedded further up the page, so you can just press play.

