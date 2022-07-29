road.cc Podcast episode 30: Bike baggage chaos + are aluminium bikes a match for carbon in 2022?

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- Recommends
- Podcast
I hope he gots a very long sentence. My condolences to the family of the victim.
Not too many options for that one, I'm afraid. You'd have to avoid the July/August cycling ban on the B'mouth prom, which I think is until 6 pm.
Taxpayer's money is well spent on identifying and penalising poor driving behaviour. If he has understood the nature of his mistake (emotional...
Although there are a couple of places where he points out poor driving too, the main thrust of this one is what he thinks the cyclists did wrong /...
Was working on this before my shift when you posted
Of course Vettel has excellent taste, I'd expect nothing less.
Definitely a PBU to ignore
Maybe we're onto something here...
And San Sebastián is always a mix of post Tour riders (tired but ultra-fit) and pre-Vuelta riders (fresh but without racing legs) which makes it...
do people hate Range Rover drivers (/tourists) so much that no-one with the means to tow it was around? ...