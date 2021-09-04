Richmond Park finally closed to motor vehicles... but only for one day

Richmond Park will be closed to all vehicles tomorrow for one day only as the London Duathlon is taking place.
The event was unable to run last year due to the pandemic but now it is back with a bang and for a single day the park will be full of runners and cyclists with not a car in sight.
> Controversial Richmond Park Code of Conduct for cyclists cannot address “real hazard” of motor traffic, says campaign group co-ordinator
Social media campaigners who document the use of motor vehicles in the Royal Parks, and want to see them banned on a permanent basis, accused the park management of 'banning cars for a day out of shame'.
The Department of Parks and Recreation, posted: "Given that The Royal Parks clearly don’t care about safety (to wit: cars in a park), banning cars for a duathlon seems inconsistent.
"I think they would be embarrassed if they let competitors see the real Richmond Park. They are banning cars for a day out of shame."
Collisions between cars and cyclists regularly occur in Richmond Park and a number of our near miss of the day clips have taken place there, as did this particularly unpleasant incident...
Cyclists who are not taking part in the event will not be able to ride in a large part of the park on Sunday as the roads will be reserved for the race.
> "Richmond Park is just horribly dangerous": Drivers stream past child cycling in the park
However, they will still be able to use the Tamsin Trail and the tarmac path between Roehampton and Richmond Gate.
The London Duathlon, described as 'the UK's most stunning run-bike-run event', consists of four different distances or events for people to choose from including a half duathlon, full duathlon, ultra duathlon or a more sociable team challenge, the duathlon relay.
While tomorrow's event is unsurprisingly sold out, you can sign up for the 2022 edition here.
