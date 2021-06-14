Support road.cc

Video: Richmond Park driver intimidates female cyclist by beeping horn before overtake

Separately, police say a cyclist was involved in crash in the park in which young deer was killed this weekend
by Simon_MacMichael
Mon, Jun 14, 2021 12:35
Another sunny weekend, another case of a cyclist being intimidated by a motorists in London’s Richmond Park – in this instance, a female rider who was beeped loudly by a driver who was about to overtake her, a disconcerting experience for anyone on a bike.

The footage was posted online by Twitter user The Department for Parks & Recreation, who had been filming motor traffic in the Royal Park.

The tweet prompted a reply from London Cycling Campaign, which urged The Royal Parks to act upon the results of its own consultation and ban through traffic from the southwest London beauty spot.

Despite calls from road safety and active travel campaigners for through motor traffic to be permanently banned from the park, earlier this year the Royal Parks confirmed that it was prolonging its trial Movement Strategy there by a further 12 months until March next year.

The trial, which started last August to coincide with motor vehicles being allowed back into Richmond Park after they were excluded during the first lockdown, is aimed at reducing through traffic while allowing access to car parks, although posts on social media regularly show the roads there choked with cars.

In a separate incident, Royal Parks has said that a cyclist was involved in a crash in the park this weekend in which a young deer was killed.

While the age of the animal was not disclosed, some Twitter users questioned whether a cyclist would have come out of such a crash uninjured.

The post also drew a number of comments critical of cyclists using the park, in response to which one Twitter user linked an article by Friends of Richmond Park which said that human carelessness was responsible for the deaths of around 20 deer there annually, with the article specifically mentioning speeding drivers, out-of-control dogs and littering – but not cyclists.

 

Richmond Park
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

