Researchers find cycling better for boosting cognitive function than electrical muscle stimulation

A study looking into the mechanisms behind why cognitive performance improves in response to exercise has revealed that forced electrical muscle stimulation does not have the same effect as cycling at a moderate intensity.

Researchers from the University of Portsmouth's School of Psychology, Sport and Health Sciences had their paper published in the European Journal of Applied Physiology. The new study asked 24 young, healthy male participants to complete cognitive tasks at rest and while cycling, with the same tasks completed while Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS) was applied to the leg muscles.

Participants completed the tasks quicker when moderate-intensity exercise was done, low-intensity exercise and only forced electrical stimulation not having the same effect.

EMS is a practice often used in physiotherapy and rehabilitation to loosen tight muscles and it works by triggering nerves that make muscles contract.

"Our results suggest that the relationship between exercise and brain activity is crucial for faster reaction time," Dr Joe Costello, one of the paper's co-authors said. "Forcing the muscles to move using an electrical current takes away this connection, and as a result participants didn't experience an increase in cognitive performance like they did while cycling.

"Not everyone is able to reap the benefits of physical activity — like faster reaction times — because of injury or disability. If we figure out exactly what it is that causes cardiovascular exercise to improve cognitive performance then we can potentially replicate this and remove the need to do moderate-intensity exercise."

The University of Portsmouth noted the findings support previous research by the team which suggested dopamine has a significant role in the relationship between exercise and cognitive function, while the team had also previously demonstrated that 20 minutes of exercise can boost brain function after a poor night's sleep.

Soichi Ando, Associate Professor in the Health & Sports Science Laboratory at the University of Electro-Communications in Japan, said: "These latest findings suggest that standard central neural activity — which happens during low-intensity and forced movement — isn't enough to cause improved reaction time.

"Instead it may be — at least in part — the result of enhanced sympathetic nervous system activity, which happens during moderate-intensity exercise. Your sympathetic nervous system is best known for its role in responding to dangerous or stressful situations, where it activates to speed up your heart rate and deliver more blood to areas of your body to help you get out of danger."

The researchers did acknowledge the study would have benefited from using a larger sample size, additionally one that is more diverse and included women and older participants.