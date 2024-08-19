"Some people just don't care": Pro cyclist slams "drunk fan" for causing chaotic Vuelta a España crash

A crash during the final hour of yesterday's Vuelta a España stage was caused by a "drunk fan" who made contact with white jersey wearer Mathias Vacek as he ascended a climb packed with spectators, the Lidl-Trek rider has reported.

The Czech rider had hoped to take the race lead, having finished second on the opening stage time trial on Saturday, however he was forced to waste energy chasing back to the peloton after being brought down by a spectator on the Alto da Batalha with 23km to go.

Crowds of fans lined the final categorised climb of the stage, later won by Kaden Groves, as the third Grand Tour of the season continues its Portuguese opening before returning to Spain tomorrow. At the front of the group, spectators were seen running frustratingly close to the riders, the road already narrowed by the sheer number of people watching from the roadside.

As the camera switched to the back of the group, Vacek was seen picking himself up before gesticulating at a group. Fortunately for the 22-year-old he was soon on his spare bike and able to chase back on, finishing in the peloton, in 44th.

"The blame game" 👀 Mathias Vacek finds himself on the deck due to a spectator 😲#LaVuelta24 pic.twitter.com/1jUGWChBQ7 — Eurosport (@eurosport) August 18, 2024

His frustration post-stage was obvious, denied the opportunity to challenge for the race lead by the fatigue built up by just managing to return to the front group, the Lidl-Trek rider saying it is "annoying" when the race is impacted by so-called fans who "just don't care".

"I crashed on the last climb with 20km to go," he explained. "Just some fans standing on the road. They touched me and I came down. It's a bit annoying that some people just don't care and don't let the riders pass with some space, but that's how it is. I came safe into the finish and I'm happy that I'm okay.

"I needed to do a big effort to come back to the group, but I still could make it in such a good time and I could recover a bit. But I didn't have the power any more for the finish. It is how it is. For sure, I wanted to fight for the red jersey also at the finish and to do a good result, but with the crash and the effort I needed to put in, I didn't the legs any more. I'm happy that I could keep the white jersey and that I'm okay."

Later, Vacek called it "not my luckiest day" and said he had crashed because of a "drunk fan". Ahead of Monday's third stage he dropped to third on GC, five seconds behind new race leader Wout van Aert.

Commentating on the moment for Eurosport, former sprinter Robbie McEwen said: "Really not good for Vacek, you can see him gesturing, pointing at one of the spectators, there's a bit of a melee going on the sidelines, the blame game playing out there over who was at fault."

It again thrusts the behaviour of race spectators into the spotlight, numerous incidents happening during last month's Tour de France, the worst of which saw a drunk man who threw a bag of crisps at Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard arrested for aggravated assault, with the CPA riders' union set to take legal action "with pleasure".

Before the race had even begun Jan Hirt was left with chipped teeth after a spectator jumped over a barrier and caused a crash, Soudal Quick-Step team boss Patrick Lefevere calling the incident "unacceptable".

Hirt was brought down as he rode back to the team bus after signing on in Florence, the 33-year-old making it through the opening stage without eating, due to the pain, and undergoing emergency dental work that evening.

The next day, footage emerged of a fan hitting an EF Education-EasyPost rider as the peloton sped past, the spectator filming the race on their phone and making contact with the rider, sending the phone flying.