Pothole reportedly caused crash in which e-bike rider died

A pothole is reported to be the cause of a crash that resulted in the death of an e-bike rider in Ashford, Kent.

Algert Ileshi, aged 31 and who lived in Kilburn, north-west London, came off his bike in Beaver Road, Ashford, last Wednesday evening between 2155 and 2205, reports Kent Online.

He sustained serious head injuries in the crash, and while he regained consciousness afterwards, he passed away in a London hospital three days later.

Alfie Gent, who witnessed the crash, said that Mr Ileshi was thrown forward when he hit the pothole, which has subsequently been filled in.

Tributes to Mr Ileshi have been left at the scene, which his family visited yesterday morning.

A spokeswoman for Kent Police said that “establishing what caused the accident will be part of our ongoing inquiries.”

In particular, officers want to speak to anyone who may have seen the cyclist prior to the crash, and to a woman who stopped at the scene and was driving what was described as a small, white car.

Anyone who has information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference SL/47/21.