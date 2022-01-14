Police seek two more men over violent burglary at Mark Cavendish’s home

Police investigating a violent burglary at Mark Cavendish’s home last November have released photographs of two more men they are seeking in connection with the break-in, during which the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider was attacked in front of his wife and children.

Four masked men broke into Cavendish’s home in Ongar, Essex, in the early hours of 27 November, just days after he had returned there after being discharged from hospital in Belgium following a crash at the Ghent Six Day in which he sustained broken ribs and a punctured lung.

> Mark Cavendish “violently attacked” in armed robbery at his Essex home

Cavendish said he was “violently attacked” during the burglary, with the robbers escaping with two ultra-expensive Richard Mille watches and a Louis Vuitton suitcase.

Essex Police now want to speak to George Goddard (pictured above left) and Jo Jobson (right) as part of their investigation.

Jobson, 25, is from Plaistow, east London, while Goddard, 26, is from Loughton, Essex, but issaid to have connections to the Isle of Dogs.

Detective Inspector Tony Atkin, the senior investigating officer, said: “The investigation is ongoing and, so far, three people have been arrested.

“I now seek the public’s help to locate two men, Jo Jobson and George Goddard. I believe both men will have information which will help the investigation and I would urge them both to come forward.”

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of either man is requested to call Essex Police immediately on 101, and to cite Operation Chamber when asked.

One of the men previously arrested, 30 year old Romario Henry of Lewisham, has been charged with two counts of robbery and was due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court today.

The other two men who were arrested were due to answer bail this week, say police.

Cavendish revealed details of the attack in a social media post in early December, in which he said: “In the early hours of 27th November, while recovering at our Essex family home shortly after leaving Intensive Care, 4 masked and armed men threatened my wife and children and violently attacked me. At knifepoint, they proceeded to ransack our belongings.

“Amongst what was taken, were 2 watches of great sentiment and value. But far, far worse to be taken was the sense of security, safety, privacy and dignity that my young family and everybody else is entitled to in their own home.”

He added: “The effect that this nightmare has had on my family is already heart-breakingly evident, so I beg anybody who may be able to help us with information to call 101, quoting reference 42/275184/21.”

DI Atkin said at the time: “This was undoubtedly a targeted incident at the home of a celebrated British Olympian, who at the time was recovering from significant injuries resulting from a crash whilst competing, which was well publicised. Our investigation is moving along at pace and we are following a number of lines of inquiry as we seek to catch those responsible.

“Mr Cavendish and his wife were assaulted and threatened in their own home, in the presence of their young children, who witnessed these events. Thankfully, they are recovering, but the traumatic effect will be long standing.”

He added: “It is likely the people who stole these items are attempting to offload them for sizeable sums of money and I would urge anyone who is being offered these items to please get in touch with us – they are stolen property.”

