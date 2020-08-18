Police seek Suffolk cyclist who allegedly assaulted driver

Police in Suffolk have launched an appeal to find a cyclist who allegedly assaulted a motorist before spitting at his vehicle and making a dent in it with his bike.

The incident happened on Wednesday 15 July at around 2.30pm on the Coast Road in Corton.

A picture has now been issued of a man officers want to speak to in connection with common assault and criminal damage.

According to Suffolk Constabulary, "A VW Touran was being driven on the Coast Road at Corton when a cyclist refused to let them pass.

"Both the cyclist and the van stopped and then the cyclist spat on the car and threw his cycle against the vehicle, causing a dent in the bodywork.

"When the male driver of the vehicle, aged in his 40s, confronted him the cyclist struck him in the mouth and cycled off."

Anyone who recognises the man in the picture is asked to contact Lowestoft police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/39966/20, by email Kevyn.Durrant [at] suffolk.pnn.police.uk (at this address), or by making a report online here.



Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or via their website.