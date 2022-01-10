Police release CCTV of cyclist riding along towpath moments before body found in canal

West Midlands Police has released CCTV footage in an appeal to give a "family the answers they need" after a body was found in a Birmingham canal last month.
The body of Paul Morris was discovered at around 6.15pm on Tuesday 21 December at the junction of Ledsam Street and Ladywood Middleway, in Ladywood, to the west of the city centre.
In the CCTV footage, the 65-year-old can be seen riding along the towpath shortly before his body was found.
Police do not believe there is anything to suggest foul play was involved but said his death is being treated as unexplained following an inconclusive forensic post mortem examination.
Detective Inspector Ade George has appealed to the public for anyone with information to come forward to give "his family the answers they need".
"Our thoughts are with Mr Morris’ family at this really sad time," DI George told the public in a statement.
"There is nothing to suggest there was any foul play involved in his death, however we want to understand exactly what happened and to give his family the answers they need.
"There is very little CCTV along this stretch of the canal so I’m asking for anyone who was around the area between 5pm and 7pm on the evening, to get in touch.
Anyone with information can contact West Midlands Police via the Live Chat on their website quoting reference number 3308 of 21/12/2021.
