Police issue warning to 'large group' of cyclists

Police have issued warnings to 'large groups' of cyclists riding in the Cotswolds.

Gloucestershire Police say the cyclists were in breach of coronavirus regulations when they were pulled over yesterday,

The riders admitted they were not from the household and were issued with a warning.

The Cotswolds Police team tweeted shortly before 2pm: "We have stopped cyclists today in the North Cotswolds today for riding in large groups.

"Current Covid regulations state exercise must only be done with one person from another household.

"Asked if they were family groups? They said they weren't. Warnings given."

Gloucestershire Live report that the force did not specify how many people were riding together, nor where exactly they were pulled over.

Although lockdown has gradually started to lift, the rules on exercising have not yet changed.

The government's website states: "You can leave your home to exercise or to visit a public outdoor place for outdoor recreation, such as a coffee on a bench or a picnic in a park.

"This can be on your own, with one other person when in a public outdoor place, or with your household or support bubble.

"You should minimise the time you spend outside your home, and you should not travel outside your local area.

"Stay two metres apart from anyone not in your household or support bubble and follow the guidance on how to stop the spread of coronavirus at all times."

From March 29 the rule will change to: "Outdoor sports facilities such as tennis and basketball courts, and open-air swimming pools, will also be allowed to reopen, and people will be able to take part in formally organised outdoor sports."

It advises that it will not be until May 17 at the earliest that recreational group and club riding in any numbers will be able to resume.