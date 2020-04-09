(Not so) Near Miss of the Day 396: Driver gives loads of space

Every now and again on our Near Miss of the Day feature, we show a motorist who deserves applause because they do the opposite and leave plenty of space to a cyclist.

One of our regular contributors, Dave who lives in Dorset, sent us this clip through.

It's a recipe for a standard close pass video ... there's a pinch point in the road due to a traffic island, and there is oncoming traffic.

But on this occasion ... perhaps, as Dave posits, because some drivers are being more considerate now (though there is plenty of evidence that others aren't) ... he gets given a very wide berth.

