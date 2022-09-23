Near Miss of the Day 825: Police refuse to prosecute because cyclist swore after driver pulled out on him

*Warning: clip contains very strong language*

In today's Near Miss of the Day, a cyclist who reacted angrily when he was almost hit by a driver pulling out from a side road was told police would not be prosecuting because of his conduct in the aftermath of the incident. Believe it or not, this isn't the first time we've featured a story about camera submissions where swearing was cited as the reason for police refusing to take action.

road.cc reader Stephen says he cycles to work regularly in and around Peterborough, and has been on the receiving end of "many" near misses.

Stephen told us more about the incident and his dealings with Cambridgeshire Police, saying: "I apologised for the swearing but I was angry and shocked that the motorist would put my life at risk just to save a few seconds. I also don't know how to 'beep' them out [of the footage]. This turned out to be my downfall...

"On submitting this to the police they stated that due to me swearing at the woman, after she nearly caused an accident, they will not prosecute her!

"I have never heard anything so ridiculous and in future must thank them for nearly killing me if there is to be a chance of action being taken against them.

"Sorry about the swearing but I was angry and frightened by [the driver]."

road.cc has contacted Cambridgeshire Constabulary for comment.

Back in May of last year, road.cc was told by Gwent Police that if a cyclist submits footage of bad driving under its Operation Snap initiative, the cyclist themself could face prosecution if they can be heard swearing in the footage.

Cyclist Nick Thompson, whose footage led to the original story on road.cc, was told by the Crown Prosecution Service that “there is no general rule against prosecuting cases where victims or witnesses can be shown to have used bad language.”

DCS Andy Cox, head of crime and intelligence in Lincolnshire and the national lead for fatal collision investigation reporting, told road.cc: "I believe we should review every matter in its individual sense; eg if there has been dangerous or reckless driving this should be reviewed in the context of the driving (eg in isolation to other matters).

"That said; any offensive or intimidatory behaviour should also be reviewed and where appropriate enforcement action progressed against any relevant party; even if that person has been impacted by sub standard driving.

"Offensive and intimidatory behaviour only enhances the danger on our roads and all parties should remain respectful towards each other as that is the best way to maintain safe and sensible travel."

